Mozambique: The Republic of Korea Supports Food Security for Vulnerable Communities in Northern Mozambique

Maputo — The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomes generous contributions from the Republic of Korea for the second consecutive year, totalling US$ 7.6 million to improve food security for communities affected by multiple shocks in northern Mozambique. The contributions, comprising more than 5,000 metric tonnes of high-quality rice, will enable WFP to deliver life-saving food assistance to over 233,000 vulnerable people in Cabo Delgado Province.

The Republic of Korea has been a key partner to WFP in Mozambique, providing critical support at a time marked by protracted internal conflict, recurring climate shocks, and growing funding gaps. During the 2024-2025 cyclone season, northern Mozambique was hit by three cyclones in as many months, affecting more than 1.4 million people -- many of whom were already reeling from the effects of the ongoing conflict in Cabo Delgado province.

This generous contribution from the Republic of Korea will help prevent a further deterioration in food and nutrition security for the most vulnerable groups in the north.

"This support comes at a crucial time -- it's more than a donation, it's a lifeline that helps protect people's dignity and restore hope in a region that has endured far too much," said Antonella D'Aprile, WFP Country Director in Mozambique." Thanks to the continued solidarity of the Republic of Korea, we can reach the most fragile communities in Cabo Delgado with food assistance.

"This contribution reflects the strong partnership between the Republic of Korea and Mozambique, and our shared commitment to humanitarian values. In the face of conflict and climate shocks, it is essential to act with urgency and compassion. The ROK will continue to stand by Mozambique on the path to recovery and resilience," referred Bok Won KANG, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea in Mozambique.

The Republic of Korea has been a long-standing partner of WFP in Mozambique. Since 2019, it has contributed more than US$ 16.3 million to support the country's most vulnerable populations with lifesaving assistance and restoration of livelihoods.