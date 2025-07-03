Tanzania Opts to Use Nuclear Energy to Generate Electricity

Dar es Salaam — THE Ministry of Energy has begun taking steps to implement the directive issued by President Samia Suluhu Hassan regarding the use of nuclear energy in electricity generation,

The Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy, Dr. Khatibu Kazungu, who chaired a special working meeting, said they have discussed the stages of implementation for the nuclear energy program.

The meeting was held at the ministry's branch office in Dar es Salaam and was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Energy, heads of institutions under the ministry, representatives from regulatory bodies, and experts in the energy and environmental sectors.

Speaking at the meeting, Dr. Kazungu emphasized that the ministry will closely oversee the implementation of President Samia's directive, which was issued on June 27, 2025, during the conclusion of parliamentary sessions, concerning the safe use of nuclear energy for electricity production.

"The Ministry of Energy will continue to oversee the establishment of the nuclear energy program to ensure that our country secures a safe and sustainable source of energy. We will continue collaborating with our institutions and other stakeholders to ensure these preparations are carried out with great care and in accordance with international standards," said Dr. Kazungu.

Furthermore, Dr. Kazungu directed the National Committee responsible for the matter to prepare a National Roadmap, which will outline all critical steps required to implement the nuclear energy program up to the year 2050.

He explained that the program will include conducting feasibility studies on the country's uranium resources, policy and legal assessments, public awareness campaigns, and policy framework development to attract investment in the nuclear energy sector.

On his part, the Commissioner for Electricity and Renewable Energy, Engineer Innocent Luoga, highlighted the importance of investing in public education and knowledge on the use of nuclear energy.

"We must invest in knowledge and awareness so that citizens understand that nuclear energy is not a threat but an opportunity. We need to educate the public on the benefits of nuclear energy, how it is regulated, and the international safety measures in place to ensure a secure environment at all times," said Engineer Luoga.

This national initiative is expected to be part of Tanzania's long-term strategy to ensure reliable sources of electricity, while also protecting the environment and strengthening the nation's economy.