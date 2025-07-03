Tanzania: I Won't Contest Again, PM Majaliwa Reveals

Ruangwa — PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has officially announced his decision not to contest again for the Parliamentary seat as the Ruangwa MP in the General Elections in October 2025.

He announced during his discussion with the Regional and District Political Committees in Ruangwa today, July 2, 2025, while thanking them for their continued support during his time as their MP.

PM Majaliwa said he has decided to step down so as to allow other Ruangwa residents to rise to leadership for the development of the district and the region.

"The time has come for the unity we have built to now provide an opportunity for other development-minded. What I ask is that we show cooperation to those who will come forward to contest, and when the election day arrives, we should ensure that we choose the right leaders from CCM," Mr Majaliwa noted.

The window for collecting and returning nomination forms for councillors and parliamentary seats was opened on June 28, 2025, and will close at 4:00 p.m. today.

The Prime Minister has held the Ruangwa parliamentary seat for 15 consecutive years since 2010 and was appointed as Prime Minister during the fifth phase government under the late President John Magufuli.