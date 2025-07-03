Congo-Kinshasa: Lubero - MONUSCO Supports Military Justice in Trials for Sexual Violence

press release

Mobile court hearings conducted by the Butembo Military Court began on Thursday, 26 June, in the town of Lubero, North Kivu. Ninety-two defendants, including 45 Congolese soldiers and 47 civilians, are facing charges of rape, sexual violence, child abduction, and extortion. The crimes were committed between 2021 and 2024. These hearings, expected to last around ten days, are being held with the technical, logistical and financial support of MONUSCO's Justice Support Section.

The trials take place in a context of heightened militarization in this area of North Kivu, linked to Sukola I operations against armed groups.Judicial sources report that the prolonged interaction between civilians and military personnel has contributed to a rise in sexual violence, particularly involving minors.

Formally requested by the Butembo Military Court, MONUSCO is supporting the initiative to ensure justice for victims, combat impunity and bring the judiciary closer to communities.These mobile hearings aim to enable victims to participate in the legal process, reduce prolonged pretrial detention at the Butembo urban prison, and deter future perpetrators of similar crimes.

This initiative is part of MONUSCO's strategic plan, which seeks to reduce violence, protect civilians and reinforce the rule of law.MONUSCO is providing technical and logistical support, including the transportation of trial participants, coordination of hearings and legal monitoring.

The North Kivu Women's League welcomed the initiative. Its coordinator, Hélène Makule, called it a step forward, while urging for strict enforcement of court rulings. "We want the perpetrators to be punished in accordance with the law. Too often, we are told they are in prison, but they remain at large, which puts human rights defenders at risk." she said. This partnership between the Congolese military justice system and MONUSCO represents a key pillar in the fight against impunity.