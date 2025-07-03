OUSTED ZANU PF's Central Committee member, Blessed Geza, has accused ruling party members of complicity in the rise to power of controversial businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei through what he describes as buying influence.

Tagwirei's growing clout within ZANU PF has become increasingly visible, with the tycoon criss-crossing the country, addressing party supporters.

This comes after his appointment to the central committee, one of the powerful organs in the ruling party.

Tagwirei has been widely touted to be eyeing the Presidency when the two-term constitutional limit of President Emmerson Mnangagwa comes to an end.

He has since denied the leadership ambitions, insisting that Mnangagwa will rule to 2030 despite constitutional hurdles around the term extension.

Breaking weeks of silence, Geza accused some ZANU PF members of being captured.

"Tagwirei is going around, I do not know if it is the way things are done in ZANU PF. What surprises me is that people are applauding the corruption that is happening. What is so special about Kudakwashe Tagwirei?

"From nowhere, Tagwirei is now in the Central Committee. From nowhere, he is now said to be the president-in-waiting of the country. My question is, what is so special about Tagwirei? "We see some leaders and supporters applauding this corruption," said Geza.

The rise of Tagwirei within ZANU PF power has infuriated some party members, who accuse him of using his proximity to Mnangagwa to garner support.

This is not the first time Geza has targeted Tagwirei, as he previously accused him of corruption together with some tenderpreneurs, including Wicknell Chivayo.

Geza further criticised the ZANU PF leadership for abandoning the liberation era ethos by surrounding themselves with "questionable characters."

"How this country attained its independence is not a secret. Blood was shed within and outside the country. Among those who are still alive is [Constantino] Chiwenga. ED has decided not to identify himself with the Comrades he had in the struggle. He is now associating himself with Zvingananda," he said.