Zimbabwe: Chivayo Splurges On U.S.$79 Million Private Jet

CONTROVERSIAL tenderpreneur Wicknell Chivayo has splashed US$79 million on the purchase of one of the world's most expensive private jets.

Posting on his ever-busy social platforms, which have in the past announced multimillion-dollar donations, vehicle and cash rewards, Chivayo made it a point to highlight that he was not anyone's "runner".

A runner is a colloquial word used in reference to someone or a businessperson fronting for another. In Chivayo's case, he has always been identified as President Emmerson Mnangagwa's runner.

Chivayo's close relations with Mnangagwa, whom he once claimed to have in his palm, have raised suspicions that he gets most of his money via the president.

His name has been dropped in scandals that involve Zimbabwe's elections, procurement of health and other material, plus the sale of gold and other precious minerals across the region.

"Wonzwa umwe achiti Sir Wicknell ndi Runner. Imikaa makamboona kupi zino rinotenga private jet. Zvishandwa izvii. Zvovengwa ne muroyi chete," said Chivayo.

(You will hear someone say I am a runner. Where have you ever seen 'a cut' that allows you to buy a private jet. This is pure work. Only witches can hate this).

Chivayo can be seen stroking a model of the jet, whose price can go as high as US$95 million if it is to be customised.

Speaking on the video he has shared, Chivayo said he will have WMC 777 printed on its wing and body.

"As of 2024, the base price of the Gulfstream G700 is $79 million, up from the initial $75 million," reads a review of the jet on Simple Flying, a respected aviation publication.

"Customisations can add $5-20 million to the base price, resulting in a final cost between $85-95 million."