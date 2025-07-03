Ethiopia: PM Abiy to Appear Before Parliament & Respond to Inquiries of MPs

Addis Ababa, — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has scheduled to appear before the House of People's Representatives (HPR) tomorrow and provide detailed explanations and respond to questions from members of the House.

The session, marking the 42nd regular meeting of the HPR, will also focus on the performance of government's concluding budget year.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister is expected to address key issues related to the performance of the 2017 Ethiopian budget year and respond to questions that will be raised from members of the house.

In addition, the House is set to deliberate on and approve the draft federal government budget for the 2018 Ethiopian fiscal year.

The session will be attended by a range of invited guests, including ambassadors of various countries, representatives of international organizations, religious leaders, prominent figures, and leaders of opposition parties, ENA learnt.