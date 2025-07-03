Ethiopia: PM Abiy to Appear Before Parliament & Respond to Inquiries of MPs

2 July 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has scheduled to appear before the House of People's Representatives (HPR) tomorrow and provide detailed explanations and respond to questions from members of the House.

The session, marking the 42nd regular meeting of the HPR, will also focus on the performance of government's concluding budget year.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister is expected to address key issues related to the performance of the 2017 Ethiopian budget year and respond to questions that will be raised from members of the house.

In addition, the House is set to deliberate on and approve the draft federal government budget for the 2018 Ethiopian fiscal year.

The session will be attended by a range of invited guests, including ambassadors of various countries, representatives of international organizations, religious leaders, prominent figures, and leaders of opposition parties, ENA learnt.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.