Uganda: Bobi Wine Accuses Museveni of Orchestrating Violence

The National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi has launched a scathing attack on the ruling regime, accusing it of engaging in systematic political violence and betrayal of its own operatives.

Kyagulanyi, who is better known as Bobi Wine, cited the case of a youth, who he claimed had been used by President Museveni's regime to kill Ugandans under the promise of financial reward, only to be later abandoned in destitution.

"These people use you to rob your future," Kyagulanyi warned, urging Ugandan parents to counsel their children against being lured into serving what he called a corrupt and violent state apparatus.

He further alleged that six youths were abducted from Ndejje and taken to Kasokoso, where they were killed--adding to what he described as "ongoing political violence targeting opposition supporters."

The NUP leader, who was speaking from the party headquarters in Makerere Kavule on Wednesday, did not provide names or independent verification of the claims but insisted they reflected a broader pattern of state-sponsored repression.

In response to the rising concerns over political violence, Kyagulanyi announced the formation of a special committee within NUP to investigate and follow up on all related reports.

"We are going to track all cases of political violence and corruption. Bribe takers and givers will be held accountable," he said.

Turning to internal party matters, Kyagulanyi clarified that NUP does not charge any fees for issuing party tickets, but he acknowledged the financial burden of maintaining party operations.

"That doesn't mean the party doesn't need money," he said, urging party members, supporters, and well-wishers to contribute generously in a fundraising drive scheduled for Monday next week.

Kyagulanyi claimed the government has earmarked Shs30 billion to destroy NUP by using infiltration, coercion, and financial inducements.

He said the party had declined any form of cooperation with the regime, and for that reason had become a key target.

"We are not shaken," he declared. "This party is committed to delivering a new Uganda. We shall not be bought. We shall not be silenced."

The remarks come amid heightened political activity as Uganda inches closer to the 2026 general elections.

The NUP leader has previously faced arrests and restrictions during campaigns, and human rights groups have repeatedly raised concerns about the political space in the country.