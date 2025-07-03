Uganda: MPs Urge Party Whips to Expedite Appointment of Sectoral Committee Leaders

A group of Members of Parliament, including Muwada Nkunyingi (Kyaddondo East), Robert Migadde (Buvuma), and Abdallah Kiwanuka (Mukono North), has called on Party Whips to urgently designate the leadership and composition of sectoral committees in Parliament.

They argue that the delay is undermining Parliament's ability to hold government ministries accountable--particularly at a time when budgetary allocations require immediate oversight.

"Sectoral committees play a crucial role in carrying out oversight on ministries, particularly after the passing of the new budget," said Nkunyingi.

"There are urgent issues that need to be processed, including concerns of arts teachers, deteriorating road infrastructure, and rising political tension in some constituencies."

The legislators noted that committees such as Defense and Internal Affairs, Education and Sports, Foreign Affairs, Physical Infrastructure, Natural Resources, and ICT are key to ensuring government efficiency and responsiveness to citizens' needs.

Migadde proposed that Parliament's rules of procedure be amended to compel the timely designation of committee leadership before the end of each session.

"We need to amend the rules of procedure to ensure continuity and effectiveness in the work of Parliament," he said.

Kiwanuka, meanwhile, urged Party Whips not to appoint MPs who had lost party primaries, arguing that appointments should be based on loyalty and demonstrated commitment to party values.

"The Party Whip should consider designation as a key issue and ensure that only those committed to the party's principles are appointed to these committees," Kiwanuka said.

The MPs warned that the continued absence of sectoral committees is already stalling critical parliamentary functions and may further erode public confidence in the institution's ability to respond to national challenges.