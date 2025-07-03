Uganda: Former MP Wasswa Lule Urges Kampala Voters to Elect Leaders Who Serve the People

Former Member of Parliament Wasswa Lule has urged political aspirants to prioritize the needs of Ugandans over personal ambitions as the country heads toward the 2026 general elections.

Lule made the remarks during a meeting at his home in Lungujja, Lubaga Division, where he hosted former Makindye East MP Ibrahim Kasozi, who is preparing to contest for the Kampala Lord Mayor Position.

"Many people contest for positions, but some are there for selfish gains, not to serve the populace. Ugandans must elect leaders who prioritise genuine service to the people over narrow political interests," Lule said.

He emphasized the need for political leaders to connect with citizens across Uganda's diverse population and work to understand the communities they seek to represent.

"Effective leadership in Uganda demands engaging with all segments of society," he added.

Lule, a son of former President Yusuf Lule and a member of the Democratic Party, revealed that many politicians regularly seek his advice.

"I appreciate the gesture of leaders like Kasozi visiting and consulting. It shows commitment to serving the people, without looking at political differences," he said.

In his address, Kasozi confirmed his intention to run for Kampala Lord Mayor and said he was driven by the need to address longstanding issues affecting the city's residents.

"I am coming into this race to deal with the many challenges Kampala residents face, which leaders have for long failed to address," Kasozi said.

The 2026 Kampala Lord Mayoral race is expected to be highly competitive, with several aspirants already displaying campaign posters even before official party nominations.

Kampala continues to grapple with numerous urban challenges, including poor infrastructure, inadequate sanitation, and weak service delivery systems.