Ugandan Startups Face Privacy Compliance Challenges, Seek Practical Solution

Ugandan startups are struggling to comply with the country's Data Protection and Privacy Act, exposing a significant gap between knowledge and implementation and fueling calls for accessible compliance solutions.

The issue was highlighted at a forum held at the National ICT Innovation Hub, where startup founders, policymakers, and regulators gathered to discuss the role of data protection in Uganda's growing digital economy.

Keynote speaker Emmanuel Mugabi, General Manager Advisory at Cente-Tech, presented findings from a survey conducted by Ngura Consult Limited.

The survey revealed that while 86% of startup founders understand the importance of data protection and privacy, only 32.6% have put compliance measures in place.

Mugabi attributed this disparity to limited financial resources and a lack of specialised knowledge, compounded by the complexity of legal regulations.

"The practical path to compliance remains elusive for many operating in a lean environment," he said. "This inadvertently increases privacy risks for startups and their customers."

Flavia Opio, Team Lead at the National ICT Innovation Hub, emphasised the findings' urgency.

"Without targeted support in privacy compliance, innovation risks being undermined by operational challenges that threaten long-term viability and public trust," she said.

Opio also noted that concerns over digital transaction security have contributed to a preference for traditional methods among Ugandan consumers.

Gilbert Ssuttuuma of the Personal Data Protection Office reiterated the regulator's commitment to fostering a secure digital environment.

"The Data Protection and Privacy Act is more than just legislation; it protects citizen rights and supports economic growth," he said, calling for collaborative efforts to help startups meet compliance requirements without undue burden.

The forum concluded with a clear demand for a customised compliance toolkit, with 86% of founders expressing interest in a solution to simplify adherence to data protection laws.

Michael Byamukama, Head of TMT at Ngura Consults, noted that such a toolkit would address knowledge and resource gaps, enabling startups to adopt privacy-by-design principles from the outset.

This initiative is expected to reduce privacy risks and promote a culture of privacy-first innovation, helping position Uganda as a leader in secure digital innovation and advancing the country's Digital Transformation Roadmap.