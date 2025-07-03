Rwanda Slams UN Report for Misrepresenting FDLR Security Threat

A new UN Group of Experts report confirms DR Congo's state support for the FDLR genocidal militia and the Congolese army's reliance on the terrorist group as a frontline fighting force.

FDLR, which poses a serious security threat to neighboring Rwanda is a DR Congo-backed terrorist militia founded by remnants of the masterminds of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.

But, according to government spokesperson Yolande Makolo, the UN report "deliberately misrepresents Rwanda's longstanding security concerns" related to the persistent threat of FDLR and its affiliated groups, "which necessitates the defence posture in our border areas."

ALSO READ: Details of Rwanda-DR Congo peace agreement signed in Washington

Makolo stressed this in a post on X, on Wednesday, July 2, when she highlighted what appears to be her key observations on the latest report by the UN Group of Experts on DR Congo.

https://x.com/YolandeMakolo/status/1940402551414825432

Makolo added that: "Following the signing of the US-brokered Peace Agreement last Friday, Rwanda is fully committed to its implementation, including the neutralization of the FDLR, which will enable the lifting of Rwanda's defensive measures, the safe return of refugees to their home areas, and much-needed stability in our region."

'False allegations of mineral smuggling'

On "false allegations of mineral smuggling," she noted that Rwanda has its own 3T critical mineral reserves and unlike eastern DR Congo where the mining sector is mostly artisanal and characterized by predatory exploitation by armed groups and corrupt Congolese officials, Rwanda operates a regulated and formalized mining sector.

"Rwanda operates a regulated and formalized mining sector, with investment in mineral processing and other infrastructure that allows for commercial refining of minerals and appropriate certification."

"Part of the Peace Agreement just signed will ultimately present opportunities for economic cooperation, with US private investment in the region to further formalize the mining sectors and allow for improved standards and revenue or tax collection by the respective governments."