South Africa: Cape Town Warns of Fake Health Inspectors - South African News Briefs - July 3, 2025

City of Cape Town Issues Alert Over Fake Health Officials in Mitchells Plain

The City of Cape Town has warned businesses in Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain, about scammers posing as health inspectors and demanding payment for fake health certificates, reports EWN. Mayco Member Francine Higham said the imposters have threatened violence when asked for identification. She said that legitimate certificates are issued free after inspection and that officials never request cash or rewards. Businesses are urged to stay alert and report any incidents to the police.

Waterkloof Parents Back Principal Despite Misconduct Claims

More than 1,000 parents at Hoërskool Waterkloof say they still support principal Chris Denysschen, despite serious misconduct allegations, including claims of grooming and interfering with witnesses, reports EWN. The parents spoke out after a media briefing held at the offices of the legal team representing several complainants, accusing the Gauteng Education Department of sidelining their voices. They said that the claims against Denysschen do not reflect the man they know. They also defended the principal's leadership, praising the school's academic performance and noting its status as Gauteng's top public school for distinctions in last year's matric results. Denysschen was recently moved to the Tshwane South district office to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

Fuel Price Hike Hits Motorists

Fuel prices have gone up, with 93 octane petrol rising by 52 to 55 cents per litre, and diesel increasing by 82 to 84 cents per litre, depending on the grade, reports SABC News. Paraffin is now 67 cents more per litre. However, the price of LP gas has dropped by 57 cents per kilogram nationally, except in the Western Cape, where it rose by R1.90 per kilogram. The Department of Minerals and Petroleum Resources says the increases are mainly due to higher oil prices caused by the conflict between Israel and Iran. The Rand strengthened against the dollar, cushioning the price by over 15c and 16c a litre.

