Nigeria: Lagos Govt Suspends BRT Lane Enforcement On Eko Bridge, Odo Iya-Alaro

The Lagos State government described the suspension of BRT lane enforcement as a calculated response aimed at providing immediate relief.

The Lagos State Government has temporarily suspended the enforcement of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lane restrictions along the Eko Bridge and Odo Iya-Alaro corridor in response to worsening traffic congestion caused by ongoing repair works.

The gridlock stems from the structural rehabilitation of the Ogudu-Ifako Bridge expansion joint, which has forced partial closures and slowed movement on key routes into the Lagos Mainland.

Announcing the development on Wednesday in a statement, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, said the suspension is part of a broader strategy to mitigate commuter hardship and improve traffic flow during the period of infrastructure maintenance.

"This remedial measure, conceived as a palliative response, aligns with the Lagos State Government's forward-thinking transportation strategy under the THEMES Plus Agenda of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, especially in terms of sustainable traffic management and infrastructure modernisation," Giwa said.

He described the suspension as a "transitional and conditional" action designed to accommodate the expected increase in vehicular movement resulting from the partial closure of the Ifako-bound carriageway on the Third Mainland Bridge.

"We are fully cognisant of the immense strain currently imposed on key ingress routes into the Lagos Mainland. This tactical suspension of BRT lane enforcement is a calculated response aimed at providing immediate relief, reducing travel time, and ensuring the fluidity of vehicular movement throughout the duration of the bridge repairs," he added.

The directive, which takes immediate effect, allows private and commercial vehicles to access previously restricted BRT corridors on the affected routes, particularly during peak traffic periods.

According to Mr Giwa, the measure is expected to expand road capacity and ease congestion along the Eko Bridge and the Odo Iya-Alaro axis.

However, he cautioned that commercial buses and articulated vehicles must continue to comply with existing safety rules and loading guidelines to avoid aggravating traffic conditions or endangering public safety.

To ensure order and prevent abuse of the temporary directive, Giwa said the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has deployed additional personnel and traffic management equipment along the affected corridors.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Enhanced personnel deployment and monitoring tools are now in place to maintain order, prevent misuse of the suspension, and swiftly respond to any emerging traffic issues," he noted.

A repeated measure

This is not the first time the state government is relaxing BRT enforcement measures on Eko Bridge due to infrastructural repairs.

In November 2022, the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) announced a similar suspension, including the stand-down of the specialised BRT Monitoring Enforcement Team, following the partial closure of the bridge for repairs.

At the time, LAMATA said the move was intended to facilitate traffic flow during the construction period. The agency advised motorists that "all actions connected to the monitoring and enforcement activity by the team are paused till further notice," pending the completion of reconstruction work on the bridge.