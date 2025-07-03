Namibia: NNN Sends Condolences to Amweelo's Family

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on Saturday conveyed her condolences to the family of the late Moses Amweelo.

In a statement issued to Nampa on Saturday, Nandi-Ndaitwah extended her sympathies to the family of the late Swapo member and former minister of works and transport.

"I have learnt with sadness about the passing of comrade Moses Amweelo, former Minister of Works and Transport and former Member of the National Assembly. On behalf of the people and the Government of the Republic of Namibia, and indeed on my own behalf, I convey my heartfelt condolences to his children and the entire bereaved family of comerade Amweelo," she said.

Amweelo was born on 25 May 1952 in Okatana in the Oshana region and died in a Windhoek hospital last week, following a long illness.

Ndaitwah praised Amweelo for the roles he played in the development of the country, both as a public servant as an educator.

"As a Member of Parliament and Minister of Works and Transport, Comrade Amweelo played a consequential part in the planning and execution of important infrastructure projects, positively impacting the development of our country.

His stellar role in the development of our road infrastructure, which is credited as one of the best in Africa, shall therefore not be forgotten. After leaving public office, Amweelo pursued the noble profession of teaching at institutions of higher learning in our country, imparting knowledge and shaping a new generation of students, engineers and infrastructure planners," Ndaitwah said.

She further stated that Namibia mourns a true son of the soil, whose commitment to independence and the socio-economic well-being of the Namibian people shall not be forgotten.

