Namibia: Kunene's Jobless Youth Headache

Opuwo — According to the 2023 Namibia Population and Housing Census, the youth unemployment rate in Kunene region stands at 43.2%, reflecting a 10% decrease from 53% recorded in 2018.

Despite this decline, the figure remains a cause for concern among residents of the region as it

is higher than the national rate of youth not in Education, Employment, or Training (NEET), which stands at 41.9%.

Kunene ranks among the regions with the highest youth unemployment rates, alongside Kavango East at 60.4% and Kavango West, which rose from 46.8% to 58.1%. Ohangwena recorded 51.2%, while Zambezi stood at 50.4%. Regions such as Oshana experienced a slight increase from 47.2% in 2018 to 49.4% in 2023, and Khomas saw a 1% increase, bringing its current rate to 44.2%.

Kunene's overall unemployment rate is 36.6%.

Youth unemployment in Kunene is attributed to limited economic activity, underdeveloped infrastructure and challenges such as lack of financial support, access to funding, business registration, and the skills necessary for employment.

Meanwhile, regional leaders continue to seek ways to address the situation.

Recently, Kunene governor Vipuakuje Muharukua embarked on a regional tour to engage unemployed youth and collect their data through a regional database aimed at helping them access job opportunities. He visited areas such as Khorixas, Outjo, Kamanjab and Opuwo, where data for more than 2 400 unemployed youth were captured. In Outjo, over 1 000 young people submitted their CVs for job placements, while 750 youths from Opuwo also registered for upcoming opportunities.

In Khorixas and Kamanjab, more than 470 and 400 youths turned up, respectively.

Muharukua told Nampa his office is working tirelessly to address the unemployment crisis, stating that he had written letters to mines in the region to encourage them to expedite their engagement and employment efforts locally.

"We started consulting young people without jobs to get a list, create a database that we can work on in conjunction with the labour office to ensure we equitably share the resources of the region, and ensure that when companies come here, they employ people from the region," he said.

He further emphasised the need for quality employment.

"We are not just talking about employment, we are talking about quality employment, not exploitation of our people, but employment that will give our people a kick-start in life," he said.

The governor also confirmed that through this ongoing initiative, companies such as the Roads Contractor Company, Zhong Mei Engineering Group and OTESA Civil Engineering have agreed to employ local people. These companies are currently involved in road renovation and construction in the region.

"These colleagues are making it a point to employ people from the region in collaboration with the government, and I want to urge other companies who are constructing and having tenders in Kunene region to consider employing locals," he added.

Muharukua said the region's residents continue to suffer from abject poverty and hunger, which requires urgent intervention.

Meanwhile, as youth unemployment persists, another challenge raised by Muharukua was the allocation of tenders to young people, something he claimed the youth themselves are partly to blame for due to the lack of registered companies.

"Our young people are not getting tenders, not because they don't have capacity, but because they don't have companies," he said, adding that the region must enhance its entrepreneurial capacity to participate in the tendering process.

"To be honest, I still have to find out why young people in the region don't have companies.

I went to Khorixas, called for companies so that I know which ones are in the region; in Khorixas, only 25 companies submitted their names. There must be something wrong," Muharukua said.

The governor questioned how a community of thousands of people could have few companies and pledged that his office would support young people in establishing businesses to enable them to compete for tenders.

While expressing his concerns, Muharukua acknowledged the need to support young entrepreneurs and connect them with resources, while also calling for collective and practical programmes from all regional and political leaders to address the ongoing challenges.

Kunene Regional Youth Forum chairperson, Tuaakoveni Mocks Kenaumue, said the persistently high youth unemployment rate in the region is deeply concerning.

"This challenge is not just an economic issue but a social one, threatening the long-term stability, well-being, and future of our young population. Kunene has a vibrant and capable youth demographic, but without access to meaningful opportunities, many find themselves marginalised and disempowered," he said.

According to Kenaumue, this issue can be addressed through, among other measures, investment in vocational and technical training centres tailored to the region's needs, such as agriculture, tourism, and renewable energy.

He also called for youth-focused start-up incubation hubs, access to micro-financing, and mentorship programmes.

He added: "We call for stronger partnerships between youth, government, and the private sector to create internships, apprenticeships, and job placements within the region. Resources and programmes must reach rural youth directly through local structures and digital platforms."

The lack of tertiary institutions in the region is one of the main concerns regarding high unemployment, Kenaumue added.

"The absence of tertiary education institutions in Kunene is a significant concern that the youth forum has raised on several platforms. This not only limits educational access but also contributes to the skills gap and migration of youth to other regions, weakening local development. We need to transfer their skills towards regional development," he noted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, Kenaumue said the forum is exploring and advocating various solutions.

"We are currently engaging institutions like University of Namibia and Namibia University of Science and Technology to establish satellite campuses or distance learning centres in key towns like Opuwo or Khorixas. We're equally engaging the Namibia Training Authority to expand vocational training centres in the region, offering courses relevant to local industries," he added.

The Namibia National Students Organisation (Nanso) is preparing students for life after school with youth-driven regional initiatives aimed at promoting critical thinking and supporting interview preparation and leadership skills.

Nanso Kunene regional chairperson, Katjitorerue Kavari, said they have created a debate society aimed at empowering youth with public speaking and leadership skills, and promoting a culture of research, reading and critical thinking.

"Empowering youth to advance in life, find a purpose and be part of the economic activities required us to provide platforms for young people to engage in meaningful dialogue on national and global issues, while nurturing them into responsible citizens," he said.

-Nampa