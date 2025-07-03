Namibia: Ndeitunga Bows Out

Ohangwena governor Sebastian Ndeitunga stepped down from office on Monday, sounding the alarm over soaring unemployment figures in the region, particularly among the youth.

His departure comes as President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah announced new regional governors following the expiration of all 14 governors' contracts on 30 June. Yesterday, seasoned executive Kadiva Hamutumwa was unveiled as new Ohangwena governor.

The contracts were previously extended by two months to allow for a smooth transition.

In his farewell remarks, Ndeitunga drew attention to the urgent need for intervention to address the region's economic challenges.

He said according to the 2024 Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) report, based on the 2023 Population and Housing Census, the Ohangwena region has an unemployment rate of 52.8%, the highest among all 14 regions and significantly above the national average of 36.9%.

Youth unemployment nationally stands at 44.4%, underscoring the severity of the issue.

"We are genuinely concerned about this situation. Where there is a high rate of unemployment, there is likely to be poverty and associated social problems such as crime, substance abuse and mental health challenges," he said.

Ndeitunga used the opportunity to call on local and international investors to help unlock Ohangwena's economic potential.

He said the government has created a peaceful and stable environment conducive to business.

"Ohangwena's location at the border with Angola gives investors access to a larger market across two countries," he noted.

Reflecting on his time as governor, Ndeitunga acknowledged challenges, particularly the lack of a developmental budget, which hindered efforts to assist communities.

Despite these hurdles, he believes he performed his assigned tasks to the best of his abilities and is now ready to hand over to the next presidential appointee.

Ndeitunga highlighted the strong diplomatic and historical ties between Ohangwena and Angola's Cunene province, which he said provide a solid foundation for cross-border economic cooperation.

He added that these ties should be nurtured to boost trade, investment and, most importantly, job creation for youth.

The Ohangwena Regional Council has since issued a statement of appreciation, praising Ndeitunga for his leadership during his short tenure. The council commended his focus on unemployment, regional development and fostering investment ties.

"Governor Ndeitunga brought discipline and strategic focus to our region. His efforts to tackle youth unemployment and foster economic opportunities will be remembered," reads the council's message.

The former police supremo added that he has no immediate plans to re-enter active politics but remains open to serving the nation if called upon by the appropriate authorities.

In an interview with Nampa, he expressed contentment with his career path, which saw him rise from police chief to governor - a role he held for a year and seven months. "If I am approached by the relevant authorities, then I will be available," he stated, adding that he would only commit to endeavours he is confident he can execute.

For now, Ndeitunga is embracing a more pastoral life.

"I am an agricultural man. I have a few cows, chickens and goats, hence I will be busy looking after the animals and use my time to make an income for myself," he shared.

His extensive public service career includes leading the Namibian Police Force from 2005 until his retirement in 2022.

His retirement was brief, as the late president Hage Geingob appointed him governor of Ohangwena in November 2023.

Ndeitunga expressed appreciation for this opportunity to once again serve the nation.

Staff members on Monday hosted a farewell party for him, marking the end of his latest public chapter.

-vkaapanda@nepc.com.na

-Additional reporting by Nampa