Namibia: NNN Shuffles Her Pack ...Nganate the Last Man Standing

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has once again made a raft of changes at the top echelons of regional governance with yesterday's appointment of governors.

This is the second time in three months that the president has appointed seven regional governors.

They are Pijoo Nganate (Omaheke), Immanuel Shikongo (Omusati), Dorothy Kabula (Zambezi), Nathalia Goagoses (Erongo), Hofni Iipinge (Oshana), Dawid Gertze (//Kharas) and Kadiva Hamutumwa for Ohangwena region.

TOR

Addressing the new appointees yesterday, Nandi-Ndaitwah was clear in her terms of references, calling on the governors to hit the ground running.

She wants them to deliver urgent and visible results, with a clear focus on implementing the government's development goals under the Sixth National Development Plan (NDP6).

Speaking at State House during the announcement of the final seven governors in her administration, the president stressed that they will be judged on what they achieve - not what they promise.

"Your results will be judged on the basis of the implementation of the 2024 Swapo Party Election Implementation Plan, which has been transformed into the 6th National Development Plan (NDP6)," she said.

Nandi-Ndaitwah reiterated her "business unusual" mantra.

"Service excellence and quality service delivery to our citizens is a non-negotiable deliverable," she told the new regional heads. These appointments complete the team of 14 regional governors under the 8th administration.

The president also emphasised the urgency of tackling unemployment, especially among the youth, and bridging the gap between urban and rural development.

"Unemployment is a barrier to social progress, national cohesion, and prosperity. If we deal with the unemployment challenge by growing our economy and creating new job opportunities, poverty will become a thing of the past," she said.

She instructed governors to understand and promote the seven government priorities and the eight critical economic enablers outlined in NDP6.

"You must be familiar with the seven priorities of our government to effectively champion development in your respective regions," she said.The head of state repeated the stern warning she gave to the first group of governors in March.

"Lack of implementation of government policies and programmes shall not be tolerated," she said, urging the new appointees to work closely with communities, business leaders and local authorities to deliver services effectively," she said.

Nandi-Ndaitwah, who goes by the moniker 'NNN' among her comrades, also urged the governors to promote teamwork, transparency, and integrity in their roles.

"I have chosen you out of many Namibians because I believe you are individuals of high integrity and ethics. These are important values to fight corruption and ensure services are always delivered effectively and efficiently to our people," the seasoned diplomat said.

The governors were also reminded that they represent the president and central government at regional level and must always be available to resolve challenges in their regions.

Who are they?

Most of the appointees need no introduction to the local political theatre.

While Hamutumwa is an executive at the Namibia Water Corporation, she is also the president of the Namibian Exile Kids Association. She takes over from former police supremo, Sebastian Ndeitunga.

Iipinge is a long-time Swapo Party Youth League leader, having served as its secretary for education. He replaces Elia Irimari in Oshana.

What is more, Kabula is the acting Swapo coordinator for Zambezi and a former member of Parliament. She fills the void left by Lawrence Sampofu.

Shikongo is the current Outapi constituency councillor, while Goagoses is a former deputy minister and chief regional officer in Erongo. Shikongo takes over from Erginus Endjala while Goagoses takes over from Neville Andre. Gertze is the leader of the //Haboben Nama sub-group and fills the shoes left by Aletha Frederick.

Nganate, too, is a political heavyweight in his own right. He is the only governor to be retained by Nandi-Ndaitwah.

Initially an advisor to then Omaheke governor Festus Ueitele, the soft-spoken Nganate assumed full governorship in 2020 when he was appointed by the late president Hage Geingob.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues yesterday, Nganate expressed gratitude for the trust and confidence the appointing authority has in them. "I am coming from a region of 150 000 people. I am surely not the best qualified, not the best suited," Nganate said, asserting his humility.

He then said: "Mindful of our responsibility as direct representatives between the president, central government, traditional authorities, sub-national governments, the private sector, religious groups, civil society, all development partners and indeed, the youth, we commit our unwavering support to working in unity in implementing the vision and mission. We are very much aware that Your Excellency, you have a very genuine vision and mission for this country."

In March, Nandi-Ndaitwah appointed seven regional governors to fill vacancies left by some who had been elected to Parliament and others who retired.

Former deputy minister of industrialisation and trade, Verna Sinimbo, was appointed the governor of Kavango West, while former National Assembly member Julius Hamunyera Hambyuka took over the reins in Kavango East.

Businessman Sacky Kathindi was named governor of Oshikoto, while former parliamentarian Vipuakuje Muharukua took charge of Kunene.

John Julius Khmuseb was appointed governor for Otjozondjupa, while former City of Windhoek councillor Sam Shafiishuna Nujoma assumed the role in Khomas and Riaan Charles McNab was made governor of Hardap region.

To prepare for their roles, all 14 regional governors will attend an induction workshop over the next two days.

"Let us all stand together in our commitment to better service delivery and to collaborate for a brighter future for our nation," the president said.