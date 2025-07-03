Namibia: Youth Redefine Public Health

Namibia largely depends on quality public healthcare. A new generation of young healthcare professionals has taken the initiative to redefine the health sector.

Dr Byron Bock, a senior medical officer, is one of the 16 Namibians selected to be part of the Mandela Washington Fellowship programme 2025.

They were selected on the basis they have been championing change in their communities.

They are attending academic leadership courses at American colleges for six weeks to sharpen their business acumen and civic engagement.

"There is a pressing need for more young professionals to engage and invest in the public health sector. I strongly believe this is a commitment of paramount importance," said Bock who is attached to the University of Georgia.

He added that the commitment to the health sector not only provides support to the government in its efforts to achieve Universal Health Coverage as stipulated in Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG 3) but also to strengthen clinical and leadership skills amongst fellow young health care professionals.

"It is my vision and dream that more young people take up positions of leadership in the public health sector and engage in visionary leadership and change management initiatives," he said.

The Mandela Washington Fellowship has brought up to 700 young leaders to the United States in the summer of 2025 for a comprehensive executive-style programme that is designed to build skills and empower fellows to lead in their respective sectors and communities.

The Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders is the flagship programme of the Young African Leaders Initiative.

The fellows, aged 25-35, are accomplished leaders.

They have established records of promoting innovation and positive impact in their communities and countries.

Since its inception in 2014, the fellowship has brought nearly 7 200 young leaders from every country in Sub-Saharan Africa to the United States for academic and leadership training.

Bock's experience ranges from clinical work to being involved in various public health initiatives to strengthen health service delivery in Namibia plus a great passion for transformational leadership, innovation and policy reform within the public health sector.

"My passion for transformational leadership, innovation and policy reform in the public health sector motivated me to apply for the 2025 Mandela Washington Fellowship. I believe the comprehensive skills and knowledge I will gain through this fellowship will not only be an asset in my leadership journey but will allow me to transfer skills and share knowledge and valuable insights with my counterparts to ensure enhanced quality of health service delivery," he said.

Bock is a mental health advocate with a special interest in raising awareness, addressing stigma and advocating for improved access to mental health services.

Over the years, he has collaborated with various community-based organisations and stakeholders nationally and internationally in initiatives aimed at raising awareness on mental health issues, particularly amongst the youth.

"I have a great interest in youth professional development and served on various platforms aimed at inspiring fellow youth to take up positions of leadership and thrive in their professional environments," he added.

Bock feels privileged to be representing Namibia as a leader in the public health sector at such an esteemed platform.

He said this has once again brought him to the realisation of the importance of strategic thinking, fostering close collaboration and the need for advocating for policies that improve access, affordability and quality of care in line with the Universal Health Coverage as per SDG3.

"Through this fellowship, I intend to enhance my leadership skills with a specific focus and interest in organisational change management as well as strategic, servant and transformational leadership," Bock stated.