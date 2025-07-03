Namibia: Dam Levels Slowly Declining Across Namibia - Namwater

1 July 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia's dam levels are gradually dropping, with the total surface water storage now standing at 1 343.4 million cubic metres.

This figure represents 86.3% of the country's overall dam capacity, and is a slight dip from the 86.8% recorded on 23 June, marking a weekly decrease of 7.2 million cubic metres.

NamWater spokesperson Lot Ndamanomhata confirms the figures in a weekly update issued Monday, cautioning stakeholders and the public to remain mindful of water use during this seasonal shift.

"While some dams, such as the Von Bach, Tilda Viljoen, and Goreangab dams recorded slight increases or maintained their current levels, we have observed general declines in most of our major reservoirs," he says.

"The Hardap, Neckartal, Swakoppoort and Omatako dams all showed notable reductions, indicating the impact of sustained dry conditions."

Despite the declines, Namibia's largest reservoir, the Neckartal Dam in the //Kharas region, remains at a strong 98.5% capacity.

"This is reassuring given the importance of Neckartal to agricultural projects in the south," says Ndamanomhata, adding that current levels are still sufficient for planned irrigation and bulk water supply needs.

The Hardap Dam, which supplies Mariental and surrounding farming communities, also registered a minor drop, though still holding relatively stable reserves.

Meanwhile, the Swakoppoort and Omatako dams, which form part of the central area supply system feeding Windhoek, continued to trend downward, a pattern that NamWater says warrants careful observation.

The utility says although current storage levels remain above historical averages for this time of the year, the downward trend signals the start of a drier period and could affect water allocations if the pattern persists.

"We urge all consumers, including bulk users and municipalities, to continue using water responsibly," says Ndamanomhata.

"Our monitoring teams are keeping a close eye on storage patterns to ensure that supply remains secure in the months ahead."

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.