Namibia: Mining Sector Surges Driven By Uranium and Strong Gold Performance

The mining sector has continued to register strong gains this year, with uranium and gold emerging as key pillars of economic growth and resilience.

According to the Chamber of Mines' latest update for June, the uranium industry stood out as a top performer.

It recorded a 59% year-on-year increase in production as of April 2025. Supported by rising global demand for clean and reliable energy sources, uranium has become Namibia's most valuable export.

It contributed N$2.86 billion, accounting for 26% of Namibia's total exports for April. The Chamber of Mines stated that the strong performance of the uranium sector reflects confidence in the country's resource potential.

For Gold, the Chamber said exports also saw a substantial boost, earning N$1.69 billion in April and making up over 15% of total exports.

"Despite short-term production fluctuations, the value of gold remains resilient on the back of historically high global prices, averaging US$3,309 per ounce in May, a 41% increase year-on-year. Namibia's gold mines have steadily increased output, contributing to broader economic stability," the Chamber noted.

Looking at diamond production, the Chamber said it declined by 26% in April 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, with the sector's share of total exports falling to 10.5%, down from 12.9% a year earlier.

"This downturn follows deliberate production cuts by Debmarine Namibia throughout 2024 and early 2025, aimed at curbing oversupply and stabilising global diamond prices. Despite these efforts, the natural diamond industry continues to face mounting challenges, including intensifying competition from lab-grown alternatives and subdued demand across key Asian

markets," they noted.

Meanwhile, the Chamber said encouragingly, inflationary pressures are easing, with the annual inflation rate declining to 3.5% in May 2025, down from 4.9% in May 2024. This has helped ease cost burdens across mining operations.

"Exports from the mining and quarrying sector reached approximately N$5.4 billion in April, accounting for nearly half of Namibia's total export earnings".

In the commodity markets, tin and copper prices remain elevated, supported by global demand from technology and energy sectors. Tin prices averaged US$32,007 per metric ton, 72% higher than pre-COVID levels, while copper reached US$9,740 per metric ton in March, driven by electric vehicle and green infrastructure demand.

"These positive trends reflect the resilience and adaptability of Namibia's mining industry, even in a complex global environment. Despite the ongoing challenges in the diamond sector, the Chamber holds an optimistic view on the outlook for mining, which is supported by the strong performance of gold and uranium," the Chamber concluded.