Namibia Ships 45 000 Tonnes of Salt

Walvis Bay — Namibia made history yesterday afternoon when the country shipped its first consignment of goods - 45 000 tonnes of salt destined for Nigeria.

This happened under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement.

The Minister of International Relations and Trade, Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, described it as a defining moment in Namibia's economic journey and Africa's integration dream.

"This is not just an event in our national trade calendar. It is a tangible building block for Africa's economic integration. The echoes of African unity in attaining the Africa We Want are ringing loud and clear throughout all our 14 regions," Ashipala-Musavyi said.

AfCFTA is a trade agreement among African countries aimed at creating a single continental market. It allows goods, services and people to move more freely across borders by reducing tariffs and trade barriers. The goal is to boost intra-African trade, promote industrialisation, create jobs and strengthen Africa's position in the global economy. AfCFTA is one of the flagship projects of the African Union's Agenda 2063.

African countries embarked on a mission to strengthen intra-African trade after statistics showed the continent trades more internationally than among itself.

According to data, although there has been some growth since the AfCFTA came into force in 2021, intra-African trade remains the lowest compared to other continents. Latest figures show intra-Africa trade stands at just 16%, compared to 70% within the European Union and 60% among Asian countries.

She also said Namibia's participation in the AfCFTA reflects its commitment to realising the aspirations of the African Union's Agenda 2063 - particularly economic emancipation and the creation of a single continental market.

"Today, we are making history together in witnessing the beginning of Namibia's practical participation in intra-Africa trade under the framework of the AfCFTA Agreement," she said.

Ashipala-Musavyi traced the roots of AfCFTA to the formation of the Organisation of African Unity in 1963, which later became the African Union. She pointed out that the agreement is the realisation of the long-standing vision of African leaders such as Namibia's founding president, Dr Sam Nujoma, who dreamed of a united and economically integrated Africa.

According to her, African countries will not only trade among each other but also stimulate industrial development, create jobs, and foster peace. "Intra-African trade will bring us together and put an end to conflict on our continent. By trading more within the continent through the AfCFTA, Namibia can reduce dependence on distant or traditional markets and build better resilience against external shocks."

Namibia, as a founding state party to the agreement, is expected to benefit from access to a market of over 1.4 billion people.

Ashipala-Musavyi noted that this broadens trade horizons for Namibian businesses - particularly SMEs, manufacturers, and service providers - who now have a chance to expand beyond regional blocs like SADC and SACU. "Let this day be remembered in our history as one when Namibia took a bold step towards becoming a more connected, competitive, and prosperous nation within a rising Africa," she said.

Also speaking at the event, Namibia Ports Authority (Namport) CEO Andrew Kanime described AfCFTA as a bold initiative driven by African unity.

According to him, the conception of the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement by the African Union was a bold initiative towards driving intra-Africa trade. He said it exemplifies the collective will of the continent to deepen integration, foster economic prosperity, and assert Africa's rightful place on the global stage.