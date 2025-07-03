Namibia: Epembe Gets Four Boreholes ... 23 Villages Benefit

Oshakati — Prime Minister Elijah Ngurare officially handed over four newly installed boreholes at Onamundindi in the Epembe constituency on Sunday.

This landmark initiative is set to provide clean potable water to about 23 villages and significantly improve the lives of thousands of the constituency's residents, signalling a tangible step towards equitable development across Namibia.

Speaking during the handover, Ngurare said the boreholes will not only provide immediate access to clean water but will also provide long-term community resilience.

He urged residents, particularly the youth, to seize opportunities presented by the improved water supply.

"Economic independence means people in rural areas should have the same access to essential services as those in urban centres.

That includes water, road infrastructure, and connectivity," he said, adding that the handover of the boreholes is a step towards that goal.

Ngurare encouraged communities to establish backyard gardens and promote self-reliance and bolster resilience against droughts in periods of low rainfall.

He explained that once people to have backyard gardens, locally grown produce could be purchased by the government to support drought relief programmes, creating a sustainable cycle of community empowerment and food security.

Ngurare explained to the communities areas to be supplied by the four strategically located boreholes.

Oshipya borehole will supply Oshipya centre, Ohamenya, Ohenghono, Omupanda 1, and Omupanda 2.

Onamundindi borehole will serve Onamundindi, Onangolo West, Ohaimbudu, Ohakafiyona, the Oukala school and community.

"The Onesio borehole will supply water to Onesio, Ohafino Yomainda, Olungu North, Okadidiyona, Okadidikashona, Oshimangwa, and Okamangwena," he said adding that

Eshii borehole will provide water to Eshii, Omito yeKombo, Oshamono Mipapa, Omayi, and Oshanyata. -Nampa