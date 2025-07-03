Namibia: Sport Director Slams Corporate Namibia

Director of Sport in the ministry, Jo-Ann Manuel, has taken a swipe at corporate Namibia, accusing companies of only rushing to associate themselves with athletes after they achieve international glory, while ignoring their struggles at grassroots and developmental levels.

She expressed these sentiments last week during a send-off press conference hosted by Navachab Marathon at the Namibia Industrial Development Agency (Nida). Her remarks came amid the ongoing struggle by Namibia's fast-rising female sprinter, Ndawana Haitembu, to raise N$40 000 for her upcoming European Athletics season.

The 22-year-old sprinter is currently ranked number one nationally in the 100m, and second in the 200m. She is set to compete in a string of high-profile competitions in Belgium and the Netherlands next month. However, the shortage of funds has left her participation hanging in the balance.

"The road to Los Angeles has started and we need our athletes to be supported during their early preparation stages. The send-off of Lavinia and Daniel Paulus is a prime example of supporting athletes while they're still on the rise and Navachab has demonstrated that," Manuel said.

She added: "Ndawana's story reflects how we treat our talent in this country. She's our fastest female sprinter, consistently breaking personal bests and preparing for major international championships, yet she still struggles for basics like flight tickets and accommodation. It's unacceptable."

The director further stressed that such neglect denies athletes the chance to reach their full potential and ultimately slows the growth of sport at grassroots level. Manuel also lamented a recurring national pattern where companies only seek to associate with athletes after they have made international headlines.

"We love to claim them when they win Olympic medals or world titles, but where were you when they needed a ticket to their first international event? Where were you when they had to sleep on floors and rely on family members just to make it to training?" Manuel asked.

According to a schedule released by her coach Reneilwe Aphane, Haitembu's upcoming European season includes the Moore-Guldensporenmeet in Belgium on 12 July, followed by the Meeting International de Liège, Night of Athletics, and RFFA Rotterdam Meet in the same region.

Strong performances at these events would not only earn her prize money and recognition but also boost her chances of qualifying for major championships like the 2026 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.