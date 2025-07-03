Africa: Squad for Crucial Rugby Africa Cup Named

The Namibia Rugby Union (NRU) this week announced the squad for the 2025 Rugby Africa Cup, scheduled to take place in Uganda from 8 to 19 July.

The Cup is a continental rugby union tournament, which will mark a pivotal moment as Namibia embarks on its qualification campaign for the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

The named squad comprises 17 forwards and 11 backs, who in turn will be supported by a 10-man technical management team.

"This is the team that we pin our hopes on to get us qualified for the World Cup," NRU President Petri Theron said at a press briefing in Namibia's capital city, Windhoek.

This year's 2025 tournament will include participating countries such as Uganda, Zimbabwe, Algeria, Namibia, Kenya, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and the winner of the 2024 Men's Rugby Africa Cup Repechage, Morocco.

Theron expressed confidence in the team's prospects."We wish them well for the final preparations and the tournament, and we fully believe this team will qualify for the World Cup," he said.