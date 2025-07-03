Nigeria: Mokwa Flood - 600 Missing Victims Presumed Dead - Lawmakers

Lawmakers from Niger and Kwara states, yesterday, informed the House of Representatives that no fewer than 600 persons declared missing in the recent Mokwa flood disaster in Niger State are presumed dead.

In a motion of urgent public importance jointly sponsored by Joshua Gana (Niger) and Saba Umaru (Kwara), the lawmakers raised the alarm over the scale of devastation caused by the late May 2025 floods that swept through Mokwa and parts of Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State.

According to the lawmakers, the flood, triggered by torrential rainfall on May 28 and 29, was further worsened by the collapse of an old railway embankment, which allowed water to inundate key areas of Mokwa, including commercial centres like Tiffin Maza and Anguwan Hausawa.

They told the House that while 500 deaths have been confirmed, more than 600 people remain unaccounted for and are now presumed dead due to the intensity of the disaster.

The flood, they noted, destroyed over 4,000 homes, injured at least 200 persons, submerged vast farmlands, and disrupted critical infrastructure, leaving thousands displaced and in desperate need of humanitarian support.

The lawmakers expressed concern over the health risks now facing survivors, citing threats of cholera, typhoid, and acute watery diarrhea due to contaminated water sources and poor sanitary conditions in overcrowded IDP camps.

"There is growing food insecurity among displaced persons, with children, nursing mothers, and the elderly particularly vulnerable to malnutrition and disease," Gana warned while leading debate on the motion.

The House observed a minute silence in honour of the victims and commended President Bola Tinubu for approving N2 billion in relief funds through Vice President Kashim Shettima.

It also acknowledged the N1 billion pledged by the Niger State governor and donations from NGOs and private individuals.

Following the debate, the House urged the Federal Government to urgently improve flood control infrastructure and disaster preparedness in Mokwa and other flood-prone areas across the country.

It also mandated the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, to supply relief materials, especially water purification tools to affected communities to prevent further loss of lives from disease outbreaks.