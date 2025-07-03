Nigeria: Tems Launches Leading Vibe Initiative for Women Shaping Africa's Music Future

Two-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer, Tems, announces today the launch of the Leading Vibe Initiative, a groundbreaking platform designed to support, connect and amplify young women in music across Africa, with a vision to expand its impact globally.

Programming commences this August in Lagos, Nigeria, by providing emerging artists, songwriters, and producers with the tools, resources and connections to propel their creative journeys. With additional rollouts slated in Africa later this year, this initiative plans to expand to major cities around the world.

Inspired by her own path, rising as a self-taught artist in an industry where support and representation were scarce, Tems created the Leading Vibe Initiative to help foster change. The program is designed to increase female representation across all areas of music, from performance and production to songwriting and business.

The underrepresentation of female songwriters, artists and producers is a significant issue globally, and more specifically on the continent of Africa. Reports indicate that only 22% of artists worldwide are female, with just 12.8% of songwriters and 3% of music producers being women.

"My goal with the Leading Vibe Initiative is to help discover and support talented young women who have the potential to redefine the industry," said Tems. "By providing access, tools and opportunity, we're creating space for them to find their voices, step into their power and shape the future of music across the continent and globally."

WATCH THE ANNOUNCEMENT VIDEO HERE

The initiative launches with an open call for applicants based in Nigeria for its inaugural program kicking off in Lagos (August 8-9). The initial round of programming is open to female artists, songwriters and producers based in Nigeria from age 18 to 35 who are looking to grow and connect.

JOIN THE MOVEMENT AND APPLY NOW

Through a growing network of partnerships with some of the world's leading artists, industry executives and leaders, the initiative will deliver hands-on training, creative workshops and masterclasses, mentorship, cutting-edge music production technology provided by Native Instruments, and access to career-shaping opportunities. The Leading Vibe Initiative stands as both a call to action and a creative sanctuary, grounded in the belief that when women rise, the industry rises with them.

To learn more and apply, visit leadingvibe.com/initiative ahead of the July 13th deadline.