Malawi: Chakwera Scales Up Youth Empowerment, Launches K2 Billion Innovation Fund

President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has reaffirmed his administration's commitment to youth empowerment with the launch of a K2 billion Youth Innovation Fund, aimed at unlocking the potential of young Malawians and accelerating national development.

The launch took place during the opening of the 2025 Malawi National Youth Summit in Lilongwe, a vibrant gathering of over 1,000 young people, policymakers, and development partners. The three-day summit is being held under the theme: "Harnessing Youth Innovation for Economic Empowerment and Sustainable Job Creation Towards Malawi 2063."

Referencing Chapter 13 and page 42 of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) manifesto, President Chakwera emphasized that youth are not just beneficiaries but vital partners in Malawi's social, economic, and political transformation. "Our party understands that young people make up the largest share of our population. That's why we made a promise to involve them in every aspect of national development--and today is a testament to that commitment," he said.

President Chakwera outlined several strategic interventions his government has undertaken to uplift the youth, including:

The Malawi 2063 Vision: Placing youth at the centre of economic transformation.

The National Youth Policy: A framework designed to ensure meaningful youth engagement and empowerment.

Reviving the National Youth Council of Malawi: Expanding its budget and authority to increase impact.

The President, accompanied by First Lady Madam Monica Chakwera, also toured various pavilions where young entrepreneurs were showcasing innovative products and services from across the country.

Organised by the National Youth Council of Malawi (NYCOM), the summit aims to spark new ideas, forge partnerships, and provide a platform for the youth to actively shape their future.