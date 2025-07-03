Nigeria: Brain Drain Crisis - Migration Expert Reveals Root Causes, Policy Failures

interview

Nigeria's brain drain crisis worsens as top talent flees abroad. In this interview with Vanguard's Deputy Crime Editor, Evelyn Usman, a Border and Migration expert, Oladotun Awosusi, shares insights on the "Japa" phenomenon, exposes policy failures and outlines necessary reforms to reverse the crisis.

Excerpts :

Can you walk us through your career path and how you got to where you are today?

I am a border and migration expert with vast experience, more than a decade, working in higher education and non-profit sectors across various countries, including South Africa, Nigeria and the United States. I had my Doctoral degree (PhD) in Political Science from the University of Fort Hare, South Africa. My research covers border security, border diplomacy, international migration, and regionalism. In particular, my work focuses on out-migration trends of young Africans to Western countries, such as the UK and the U.S, particularly the "Japa" phenomenon and 'backway' (irregular) migration. I employ empirical and participatory research to explore the dynamics and implications, including national and cross-border security concerns surrounding this migration trend.

What inspired your interest in migration issues in Nigeria and Africa?

Beyond witnessing the lived experiences of many Nigerians across Africa, Europe, and America, the post-COVID-19 wave of out-migration from African countries, especially Nigeria, sparked my interest. This trend revealed underexplored national and international dynamics. I began investigating the root causes and crafting evidence-based policy solutions to address the deteriorating national conditions that compel many young Nigerians to "escape" to Western countries, both through legal and irregular means.

Can you share an example of a project or initiative that significantly impacted migration in Nigeria?

One significant initiative is my research on the "Japa syndrome," which examined firsthand narratives from Nigerian students in the United Kingdom. The research provided evidence-based insights into the push and pull factors behind Nigerian migration. It pointed to systemic failures at home as key drivers and explored the neoliberal practices of the UK as major pull factors. Since its publication in 2023, the work has provoked discussions among policymakers, scholars, and think tanks.

From your experience and research, what are the root causes driving migration in Nigeria to the West?

Key drivers include economic instability, career stagnation, insecurity, poor educational infrastructure, and political corruption. These push factors, compounded by global pull factors such as globalization and the neoliberal immigration policies of countries like the UK, such as the healthcare visa scheme, have intensified the current wave of out-migration from Nigeria.

What misconceptions about migration in Nigeria do you think need to be corrected?

Migration is often mischaracterized solely as an economic endeavour, with assumptions that people migrate only for better job opportunities. This fuels the "migrants are taking our jobs" narrative in host countries. However, from both research and personal observations in Europe and America, I have found deeper motivations: psychological exhaustion, insecurity, and disillusionment with governance. Many Nigerian migrants are not unskilled or unemployed; they are professionals seeking security, stability, and functional systems.

What are the implications of the out-migration of Nigerian youths and professionals for Nigeria and the hosts countries?

The "Japa syndrome" has profound implications for various Nigeria's sectors including the education and healthcare sectors. The country faces significant human capital and economic losses. Due to systemic inefficiencies, accurate statistics are lacking, but a recent study indicates that as of 2023, Nigeria had lost over 17,000 medical doctors to the US, UK, Canada, and Germany. The same study revealed that in just 2022, Nigerians spent over $1 billion on medical tourism, largely due to a lack of qualified health professionals and infrastructure. These losses reduce national productivity, weaken institutions, and erode development potential.

Similarly, these migration also raise border security concerns for the host nations. Countries are now updating their laws and imposing stricter scrutiny to their immigration laws and policies which seek to mitigate and drastically reduce the high level of immigration in those countries. Contextually, the United States has also passed bill to enhance border enforcement and reduce unlawful crossings.

How would you assess Nigeria's current policies on migration?

As I argued in my PhD thesis, Nigeria's migration and border policies remain largely reactive and top-down. They have become instruments of neopatrimonial politics and failed to address root causes such as state fragility, poor infrastructure, and unemployment. There is a significant disconnect between the legal frameworks and their actual implementation. For example, despite anti-trafficking laws, young women continue to be trafficked daily through northern and southern borders, often with the complicity of corrupt border officials.

What policy changes or interventions would you recommend to better address migration issues?

The Nigerian government must prioritize youth employment, education reform, and national security. Policies should be designed to retain skilled professionals and create opportunities that encourage them to stay. Additionally, strategic diaspora engagement is essential, including a structured reintegration framework for Nigerians who wish to return home willingly.

What message would you like to share about migration with the Nigerian public or policymakers?

This current out-migration wave reflects systemic failure, not individual shortcomings. Restricting migration is not the solution. Instead, policymakers must focus on addressing the root causes which are poor governance, lack of opportunity, and insecurity. Structural reform at the federal, state, and local levels is essential to stem the tide. Without it, Nigerians will continue to seek better lives elsewhere, legally or through irregular means.