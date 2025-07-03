South Africa: Correction Regarding Proethics

Implementation of Press Council ruling

On 18 February we published an article stating:

ProEthics, which advised the NLC on ethics when the organisation was overwhelmed by rampant corruption, was also used to launder payments to service providers. The NLC paid ProEthics over R28.4-million. The company, in turn, said it paid other service providers on the NLC's instructions.

The Deputy Press Ombud has ruled that the use of the term "launder payments" is in breach of Section 1.2 of the Press Code. We have consequently replaced "launder payments to service providers" with "circumvent procurement processes".