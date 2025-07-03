Mozambique @50 Years, Plans for the Next 50 - 'National Unity, Peace and Sustainable Development'

The Flame of National Unity travelled throughout Mozambique, passing from hand to hand, across all the provinces, until it reached the Machava Stadium in Maputo on Independence Day, 25 June.

The journey started on 7 April, which is Mozambican Women's Day, when President Daniel Chapo lit the flame in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, echoing the journey of the torch that was carried across the country 50 years ago to the same stadium, where Samora Machel declared Independence on 25 June 1975.

President Chapo, who was sworn into office in January this year as the fifth President of Mozambique, said the symbolism of the torch is "based on the traditions of Mozambican society, transmitted from generation to generation, in order to exalt our Mozambican nature, and to consolidate the union of the Mozambican nation, around a collective dream."

He spoke openly about the challenges facing the country, "which could have shaken our national unity, our sovereignty, our territorial integrity and our national independence."

These challenges, he said, included the terror attacks that are afflicting parts of Cabo Delgado province, disasters such as cyclones and floods, the Covid-19 pandemic, and the "violent, illegal and criminal demonstrations" that followed the general elections, claiming lives and destroying infrastructure "with a damaging impact on our economy, our social fabric and our development."

He said the Flame of National Unity was intended as an invitation to all Mozambicans regardless of their political party, ideology, or ethnic, gender and racial origin, to unite and "lay the foundations so that our economic independence can become a reality."

In the capital Maputo, in the far south of the country, 79 days later, he received the torch that had travelled more than 15,000 kilometres across all 11 provinces.

Together with three former Presidents, Joaquim Chissano, Armando Guebuza and Filipe Nyusi, he used the torch to light the independence flame at Machava Stadium at a ceremony attended by thousands of Mozambicans as well as heads of state and government from southern Africa and beyond, including the President of Portugal, the former colonial power.

The theme for the independence celebrations that will continue through the year is, "50 years of Independence: Consolidating National Unity, Peace and Sustainable Development."

President Chapo has said that the commemorations this year will be a deep reflection on the gains and achievements made in the 50 years of independence.

He stressed the need for integrity, transparency and the fight against corruption. He warned that the persistence of corruption has "perverse effects on the allocation of resources".

Unity is a key word for reflection on Mozambique's 50 years of achievements, challenges, and impact beyond borders, and to remember the visionary leadership that inspired the region in regaining independence, and to take action on current activities to build the future.

Sustainable development refers to building the economy and economic independence.

However, the main challenge facing the country, Chapo said, is the consolidation of peace and security to address the terror attacks that persist in parts of Cabo Delgado.

At Machava stadium on 25 June, President Chapo said the 50th anniversary is an opportunity for Mozambicans to rethink the country - reflecting on the past, assessing the present, and projecting the future.

He said the celebrations were an attempt to renew the hopes of young people, so that they will be able to continue the march towards economic independence.

He recalled that, in the difficult years of colonial oppression, Mozambicans had joined forces to free the country and its people.

"We bow down before our heroes, particularly the veterans of the national liberation struggle," Chapo said, adding that he himself is a product of independence as he was born in 1977, two years after the declaration of independence.

The President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan, was the guest of honour during the celebrations, and President Chapo praised Tanzania for its unfailing support during the independence war, declaring that Tanzanian support was decisive for victory against Portuguese colonial rule.

Tanzania, he said, had run many risks in support of the Mozambique Liberation Front (Frelimo), adding that, because of this history of solidarity, Mozambique had consistently supported liberation movements in the neighbouring countries of Zimbabwe and South Africa in their own struggle for freedom.

"We always believed that our own independence wouldn't make sense while other peoples remained oppressed."

Chapo declared that the diversity of cultures is part of the "true essence" that Mozambique needs to attain its economic independence. He called for "a boosting of national unity, cooperation between our institutions, the strengthening of our democracy, and the commitment to the building of welfare for all."

"Our vision for the coming years is focused on laying the foundations for economic independence", he said. "This is a promise that we shall honour, no matter how challenging it may be."

