Namibia: Rehoboth Donates 11 Hectares of Land for New Stadium to Boost Sport, Jobs and Tourism

The Rehoboth Town Council has donated 11 hectares of land for the construction of a modern sport stadium to benefit the community.

It has been donated to the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture for these purposes.

Councillor Jacky Khariseb announced this during the fifth ordinary council meeting held recently.

"The stadium will include all sport codes. Through the building we aim to bring services closer to our residents. As a council we saw fit to donate the land to benefit schools and the community. The stadium will also be used when the council hosts municipal games," he said.

Resident Grace Strauss says the stadium would lead to economic development, a positive social impact and community enhancement.

"The upcoming project will help boost tourism. A modern stadium can attract visitors from outside the town, boosting the local economy. Surrounding businesses, such as restaurants, bars, and hotels, can benefit from the increased foot traffic and activity generated by the stadium.

"Stadiums are also designed to celebrate the town's history and heritage, creating a lasting legacy," she says.

Strauss says a modern stadium would offer a platform for hosting sport events and would encourage participation in sport, promoting healthy lifestyles.

"Our people love sport, but are discouraged to support it due to the conditions of the current stadiums. It is true that people feel safe and comfortable in modern, clean and beautiful areas," she says.

Another resident, Martin Beukes, says he is positive about the employment opportunities that will be created.

"The construction of the stadium and the subsequent operation of the facility will create various job opportunities. Job creation is something many people at Rehoboth are in need of.

"Our town's people are struggling to get employment. The unemployment rate remains high across our country," he says.

Beukes says the presence of a high-quality stadium could increase property values of the surrounding areas.