Uganda: Buganda Kingdom, Kabaka Foundation Forge Alliance to Boost Health Services

Buganda Kingdom has announced a landmark partnership with the Kabaka Foundation to strengthen healthcare delivery and promote health education in communities across the kingdom.

The initiative was unveiled during a high-level strategy meeting at Bulange, Mengo, and attended by Cotilda Nakate Kikomeko, the minister for social services, and Edward Kaggwa, chief executive of the Kabaka Foundation, alongside health officials from both institutions.

The meeting marked a pivotal moment in the Kingdom's efforts to create a people-centered healthcare model, with stakeholders agreeing to scale up collaborations, broaden networks of development partners, and intensify community health outreach initiatives.

Among the key priorities discussed were enhanced health education campaigns, early detection and management of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), expanded community screenings, and access to basic treatment--especially in underserved areas.

"A healthy population is the bedrock of prosperity and sustainable progress in Buganda," Minister Nakate said.

"Every opportunity to extend health services must be fully embraced. We are determined to ensure that all communities benefit from reliable, quality healthcare outreach."

Nakate stressed that healthcare provision must be a shared responsibility, urging cultural institutions, civil society, and development partners to join forces with government efforts to bridge service delivery gaps.

Echoing her call, Edward Kaggwa underscored the Kabaka Foundation's commitment to excellence and accountability in health programming.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He urged all stakeholders to adopt a service-first mindset and to maintain high standards in implementation.

"We must serve above self and uphold the values and standards set by His Majesty the Kabaka," Kaggwa said.

"Delivering substandard work undermines our mission and erodes public trust. Let us remain committed to delivering impactful and lasting health services."

He also reaffirmed the Foundation's focus on rural outreach, noting the growing demand for quality healthcare in remote and marginalized communities.

Kaggwa emphasized the importance of building sustainable partnerships to meet this demand and deliver lasting change.

The meeting concluded with a strong call to action for both local and international stakeholders to support Buganda's health sector agenda.

The Kingdom's vision goes beyond treating illness--it aims to empower communities with knowledge, preventive strategies, and the tools to lead healthier lives.

This collaborative health initiative aligns with the broader development goals of Buganda Kingdom, inspired by the Kabaka's vision for inclusive, equitable service delivery that leaves no one behind.