Liberia: Female Drug Trafficker Sentenced to Three Years, Six Months

Monrovia — Criminal Court 'C' at the Temple of Justice on Tuesday sentenced Rita Sarta William to three years and six months in prison for drug trafficking, following her guilty plea to multiple felony drug charges.

Presiding Judge Joe S. Barkon handed down the sentence. William was indicted in August 2024 by the Montserrado County grand jury. She was charged with unlicensed importation, possession, sale, distribution, and transportation of controlled substances in violation of Sections 14.83, 14.85, and 14.89 of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act of 2023--offenses classified as felonies of the first degree.

During the proceedings, the court scrutinized a medical report submitted on behalf of William, who had earlier complained of a health condition. Judge Barkon noted that the report, submitted by Andrew Kain, a physician assistant at ELWA Hospital, was invalid.

Testimony from Dr. Benetta Collins Andrew, chairperson of the Liberia Medical and Dental Council (LMDC), revealed that Kain was not licensed to practice medicine in Liberia. Dr. Andrew testified that only licensed medical doctors--not physician assistants--are authorized to issue medical reports without supervisory co-signature.

"The physician assistant's actions amounted to misrepresentation, unprofessionalism, and deceit," the judge ruled. "The report was intended to mislead the Court and is hereby stricken from the record."

The judge further ordered that William may undergo a new medical examination at any time during her incarceration at her convenience.

William pleaded guilty to all charges during her arraignment and asked for leniency. She told the court that this was her first involvement in drug trafficking and that her usual business involved shipping used household items from the Netherlands to Liberia for resale.

Despite the severity of the crimes--punishable by up to 20 years in prison and ineligible for bail--the Court considered her guilty plea and expression of remorse. Judge Barkon sentenced her to three years and six months in prison.

Two months before her release, William is to be turned over to the Ministry of Justice's Division of Probation Services for counseling and reintegration assistance.

The court also revoked the human surety bond previously granted for her medical leave, citing its misuse based on false medical documentation.