Ethiopia: Herald Remains Key Voice for Diplomats - Veteran Ambassador

ADDIS ABABA — The Ethiopian Herald has long been a vital and authentic source of information for the diplomatic and international community, veteran diplomat Ambassador Tiruneh Zena said.

Reflecting on the newspaper's historic contributions, Ambassador Tiruneh noted that The Ethiopian Herald played a pivotal role in Ethiopia's diplomacy by telling the country's stories in English to foreign readers and embassies, particularly during a time when social media did not exist.

"The diplomatic community relied heavily on The Ethiopian Herald to understand what the Ethiopian government and people were thinking," he stated. "It was considered an authoritative and credible voice essentially the voice of the Ethiopian government. It helped dispel doubts and provided clarity on the nation's official stance."

Amb. Tiruneh underscored the Herald's crucial role in diplomatic communication, saying: "One of the most important aspects of diplomacy is to communicate what a government is thinking and what its next steps might be. The Ethiopian Herald fulfilled that function effectively."

He also pointed out the publication's impact across Africa, particularly in promoting Pan-Africanism. "The African community paid attention to what Ethiopia expressed through The Ethiopian Herald. Many of the stories it published supported the Pan-African movement and conveyed Ethiopia's position clearly."

Though modern digital platforms now offer numerous information sources, he emphasized that The Ethiopian Herald continues to be regarded by many as a respected voice of the Ethiopian government.

Amb. Tiruneh further urged the strengthening of The Ethiopian Herald to counter growing misinformation and disinformation, especially in the era of social media. "It is essential to bolster the newspaper's analytical content. We must provide well-researched, detailed, and scientifically grounded articles that present Ethiopia's position in a convincing and credible manner," he said.

"The Ethiopian Herald should not only report events but analyze them deeply to remain a trusted and strategic communication tool for Ethiopia," the ambassador concluded.