Ethiopian Herald - Eight Decades in Recap

As The Ethiopian Herald celebrates its 82nd anniversary, it is an opportune moment to reflect on the newspaper's long-standing role in reporting Ethiopia's political, diplomatic, and social developments.

Established in 1943, the newspaper has consistently provided in-depth coverage of both national and international affairs, becoming a historical record of key moments in the country's journey. In its early years, The Ethiopian Herald focused on Ethiopia's re-emergence on the global stage following World War II.

In October 1945, the paper reported that Ethiopia's parliament unanimously approved the charter establishing the United Nations Organization. This marked the country's active engagement in international diplomacy. Just over a decade later, in December 1958, the newspaper covered the inauguration of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) office in Addis Ababa, highlighting Ethiopia's growing role as a hub for continental cooperation.

As Africa moved through a wave of independence movements during the 1960s, The Ethiopian Herald turned its attention to covering liberation struggles across the continent. In 1960, its reporting was particularly focused on African freedom movements and the conflict in Congo, eflecting its commitment to pan-African reporting.

The newspaper was also at the forefront of covering domestic political shifts. On May 22, 1991, it reported on its front page that President Mengistu Hailemariam had resigned and gone into exile. In its editorial column, the paper urged readers to observe the political transition with caution, noting that Ethiopians were beginning to experience newfound freedom after years of oppression. Later that same month, it announced that Meles Zenawi had assumed leadership as president of the interim administration, following the withdrawal of two other nominees.

Other political milestones were also documented. On September 25, 1994, the newspaper covered the election and swearing-in of Meles Zenawi as Prime Minister of Ethiopia. A year later, on September 26, 1995, it announced that it had received a global award from The Population Institute. The award recognized the paper's excellence in population reporting and its commitment to raising awareness about population challenges and sustainable development.

On the international front, The Ethiopian Herald reported on the historic transformation of the Organization of African Unity into the African Union. In its May 26, 2001 edition, it quoted AU Secretary General Salim Ahmed Salim, who emphasized the AU's inclusive design aimed at encouraging participation from all Africans.

Ethiopia's 2005 national election was another major event thoroughly covered by the newspaper. On May 17, 2005, it published a special edition reporting that 90 percent of eligible voters had cast their ballots. On August 10 of that year, the National Election Board of Ethiopia announced that the Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) had won 296 seats, followed by the Coalition for Unity and Democracy with 109 seats and Medrek with 52.

The paper continued its comprehensive political coverage in the following years. On September 22, 2012, it reported on the swearing-in of Hailemariam Dessalegn as Prime Minister of Ethiopia. Six years later, it also covered his resignation from the post.

On April 3, 2018, The Ethiopian Herald reported the appointment and swearing-in of Abiy Ahmed (PhD) as Prime Minister. The article noted the new leader's pledge to restore the nation's economic, political, and diplomatic stature. He also committed to working toward peace with Eritrea and engaging the Ethiopian Diaspora in national development efforts.

Over the course of 82 years, The Ethiopian Herald has chronicled critical events that have shaped Ethiopia's modern history. Its archives offer a valuable record of transformation, resilience, and the country's evolving place in regional and global affairs.