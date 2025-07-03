Ethiopia: The Ethiopian Herald - Defending Nat'l Interests, Countering Abbay Dam's Misinformation

3 July 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By MISGANAW ASNAKE

ADDIS ABABA — The Ethiopian Herald has long stood as a steadfast defender of Ethiopia's national interest, particularly in its factual reporting on flagship projects like the Abbay Dam, a prominent scholar said.

Speaking to The Ethiopian Herald on the occasion of its 82nd anniversary, Addis Ababa University (AAU) Political Science and International Relations Professor Yacob Arsano commended the newspaper's consistent role in promoting Ethiopia's sovereignty and developmental achievements across different political regimes.

He emphasized that The Ethiopian Herald has served both domestic and international audiences with credible, fact-based reporting. "The newspaper has been instrumental in presenting Ethiopia's position to the diplomatic community, promoting investment opportunities, and boosting tourism," he noted.

Prof. Yacob highlighted the newspaper's prominent role in defending the national narrative during both peace and times of crisis. "It has continued to provide accurate information on key national matters, such as the Abbay Dam, while countering falsehoods propagated by foreign media outlets."

"Our dam is being built by Ethiopians, on Ethiopian soil. The Herald has consistently reported on its progress and countered the misinformation being circulated abroad," he said.

Since the laying of the Abbay Dam's foundation stone, The Ethiopian Herald has played a critical role in educating the public and the international community about the dam's significance and Ethiopia's rightful use of its natural resources, he stressed.

"Through its reliable reporting and editorial work, The Ethiopian Herald has proven itself as a vital voice in telling Ethiopia's story, protecting its national interests, and fostering global understanding," the professor added.

In an age where disinformation is widespread, The Ethiopian Herald remains committed to truthfully informing the public, correcting false narratives, and publishing fact-based news, analyses, and opinion pieces on issues vital to Ethiopia's development and sovereignty, he concluded.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.