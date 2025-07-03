Ethiopia: The Ethiopian Herald - Defending Nat'l Interests, Countering Abbay Dam's Misinformation

ADDIS ABABA — The Ethiopian Herald has long stood as a steadfast defender of Ethiopia's national interest, particularly in its factual reporting on flagship projects like the Abbay Dam, a prominent scholar said.

Speaking to The Ethiopian Herald on the occasion of its 82nd anniversary, Addis Ababa University (AAU) Political Science and International Relations Professor Yacob Arsano commended the newspaper's consistent role in promoting Ethiopia's sovereignty and developmental achievements across different political regimes.

He emphasized that The Ethiopian Herald has served both domestic and international audiences with credible, fact-based reporting. "The newspaper has been instrumental in presenting Ethiopia's position to the diplomatic community, promoting investment opportunities, and boosting tourism," he noted.

Prof. Yacob highlighted the newspaper's prominent role in defending the national narrative during both peace and times of crisis. "It has continued to provide accurate information on key national matters, such as the Abbay Dam, while countering falsehoods propagated by foreign media outlets."

"Our dam is being built by Ethiopians, on Ethiopian soil. The Herald has consistently reported on its progress and countered the misinformation being circulated abroad," he said.

Since the laying of the Abbay Dam's foundation stone, The Ethiopian Herald has played a critical role in educating the public and the international community about the dam's significance and Ethiopia's rightful use of its natural resources, he stressed.

"Through its reliable reporting and editorial work, The Ethiopian Herald has proven itself as a vital voice in telling Ethiopia's story, protecting its national interests, and fostering global understanding," the professor added.

In an age where disinformation is widespread, The Ethiopian Herald remains committed to truthfully informing the public, correcting false narratives, and publishing fact-based news, analyses, and opinion pieces on issues vital to Ethiopia's development and sovereignty, he concluded.