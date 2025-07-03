Ethiopia: Revitalizing EPA - Bold Vision Drives Modern Media Transformation

ADDIS ABABA — The Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) is undergoing a bold transformation aimed at expanding its audience, modernizing its media platforms, and preserving Ethiopia's journalistic legacy in the digital age.

"Let's revitalize EPA" has become CEO Mesafint Tefera's rallying call recognizing of the agency's more than 80-year legacy as a pillar of trusted journalism through flagship publications such as The Ethiopian Herald and Addis Zemen. Yet, Mesafint acknowledges a key oversight: "EPA focused mainly on adults but not children," he said, pointing out that nearly 45% of Ethiopia's population is under the age of 15.

To address this gap, EPA launched Bilatenat eleven months ago, a vibrant, content-rich magazine for young readers. Shortly after, an Afan Oromo edition titled Naa'otaa followed. Featuring relatable stories, folklore, puzzles, and interactive content, the children's magazines have gained rapid popularity. "The response has been amazing," Mesafint reported, noting consistent growth in circulation with the release of the 11th edition.

Catering to youth and young adults, EPA also rebranded its Zemen magazine into Zemen Economy, focusing on entrepreneurship, innovation, and trade for readers aged 15 to 40. Additional titles focused on travel, fashion, photography, and tourism are in the pipeline reflecting the shifting interests of Ethiopia's younger generations.

Digital transformation is another cornerstone of EPA's modernization strategy. While print remains core strength, Mesafint affirmed, "We are adding digital tools to make our work more useful and accessible." Key initiatives include a redesigned website, the development of a mobile application, and a multi-year project to digitize EPA's vast archive--decades of publications that document Ethiopia's history.

Mesafint's leadership is guided by the principles of servant leadership, collaboration, and evidence-based decision-making. Drawing on his research background, he emphasized: "Decisions made based on research are far better and sounder."

Looking ahead, the vision for EPA is clear: to preserve its archival integrity while evolving into a vibrant, youth-focused, and digitally agile media institution. "EPA is not just telling Ethiopia's story. It is writing a bold new chapter in its own legacy," Mesafint concluded.