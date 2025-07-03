Malawi: 'FCB Revolutionized Banking Industry in Malawi' - Anadkat

First Capital Bank (FCB) Chairman and Founder, Hitesh Anadkat has blown his own trumpet describing the Bank as the champion of banking revolution in the country.

Anadkat made the remarks during the Bank's 30th anniversary customer cocktail in Blantyre on Tuesday, where he reflected on FCB's journey and growth.

"It was not easy to penetrate the industry which had two banks at that time. We had to think deeper by introducing new innovations to distinguish us from the other banks. Today, we are glad to witness that all the banks have embraced technology and are coming up with new innovations daily. As a Bank, we are so proud of ourselves," he said.

On the 30-year journey in the banking sector, Anadkat likened it to the story of 'David and Goliath' in the Bible.

"It has not been easy, especially expanding to other countries like Zimbabwe, Botswana, Mozambique. People doubted us in these countries and it was not easy to get banking licenses," he explained.

He then commended the Government of Malawi and customers for the support over the years.

Guest of Honour at the event, Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) Governor, McDonald Mafuta Mwale hailed FCB for their resilience that led them to stand tall in some SADC countries.

"As Governor, I attend meetings with my colleagues from other countries, and I must say that it feels good, and I feel proud to have a local bank from my country in other countries. The journey that FCB passed through was so tough, such that most of us would have given up. Today, FCB contributes to the development of the country in various ways, starting with creation of employment, supporting the agriculture sector, SME sector and others," he said.

Anadkat founded FCB in 1995 at the age of 32, then it was called First Merchant Bank (FMB).