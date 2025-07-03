Malawi: History Made - Chakwera Commissions Malawi's First National Cancer Centre in Lilongwe

Malawi has taken a historic step in the fight against cancer. On Monday morning, President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera officially commissioned the country's first-ever National Cancer Centre, a modern, state-of-the-art facility built in the capital city, Lilongwe.

Speaking at the landmark event, President Chakwera said the moment was both a breakthrough and a solemn reflection for the nation.

"Today is an emotional day for us as a nation," he said. "I think about all the Malawians we lost--young and old--who never had a fighting chance because there was no Cancer Centre like this. I think about those who lost hope due to the high costs and hardships of seeking treatment abroad, and how now, they finally have the right weapons to keep fighting."

Malawi has some of the highest cancer-related death rates in the world, ranking first in mortality from esophageal cancer and second in cervical cancer deaths. Chakwera emphasized that behind those statistics lie human tragedies--stories of families torn apart and communities robbed of potential.

"Behind these numbers are stories of pain and heartbreak," he said. "Stories of parents burying their children, of orphaned children, of lost dreams and interrupted futures."

President Chakwera was welcomed at the facility by several senior officials, including Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara, Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, Minister of Information Moses Kunkuyu, and Minister of Local Government Richard Chimwendo Banda.

The $25 million Cancer Centre--co-funded by the Malawi Government, the OPEC Fund for International Development, and other partners--features 80 beds, six high-tech treatment bunkers, and capabilities for both chemotherapy and advanced radiation therapy. Until now, Malawi has had to send cancer patients abroad for treatment at an average cost of US$15,000 per patient, excluding travel and accommodation.

With over 18,000 new cancer cases reported annually and around 200 patients on the overseas treatment waiting list, the facility is expected to transform cancer care access in the country while drastically cutting costs for the government.