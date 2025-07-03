Somalia: President Hassan Sheikh to Hold High-Stakes Talks With Opposition Leaders in Mogadishu

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is scheduled to hold a highly anticipated and sensitive meeting today in Mogadishu with leaders from the Council of the Opposition Forum, headed by former President Sheikh Sharif Sheikh Ahmed.

The meeting, considered one of the most critical political engagements in recent months, will center on four key national issues that remain sources of contention between the government and opposition leaders.

Constitutional Amendments President Hassan Sheikh has reportedly agreed to open discussions on potential changes to the provisional constitution, a move welcomed by some and opposed by others. Electoral Framework Both sides aim to explore possibilities for a consensual and inclusive electoral model, amid growing calls for clarity ahead of the next elections. Preserving National Unity Given recent political tensions and inter-regional disputes, emphasis will be placed on strategies to reinforce Somali national cohesion. Security and Counterterrorism The dialogue will also address efforts to defeat Al-Shabaab and Daesh, amid ongoing operations and public concern about security setbacks.

Today's meeting marks a crucial test of dialogue and political maturity for both the federal government and opposition factions. It is expected that sharp debates will occur over the listed issues, especially those related to power-sharing, federal structure, and electoral integrity.

Observers say this could be the most contentious round of negotiations yet, reflecting deep-rooted mistrust but also a shared interest in stabilizing the country.