Somalia: Outcry in Mogadishu Over Alleged Plan to Sell Siinay Market Land

The Somali government is facing growing backlash following reports that it is planning to sell land occupied by Siinay Market in Wartanabadda District, Mogadishu. The move has triggered sharp criticism from local Members of Parliament, community leaders, and residents, who accuse the authorities of preparing to illegally evict long-standing occupants of the area.

According to MP Yasiin Abdullahi Farey, credible information has emerged suggesting that a forced eviction of the market's residents and business owners is imminent. He labeled the plan as illegal and discriminatory, claiming it targets a specific group of people under the guise of state development.

"Siinay Market is a long-standing commercial hub," said Farey. "It is becoming clear that unlawful plans are underway to displace residents and traders in the area. This is a deliberate provocation and an act of social unrest that targets specific communities. We will never accept it."

Historical Significance: Siinay is not just a market, but a vital economic center for local livelihoods.

Legal Concerns: Residents claim there is no due legal process or consultation.

Community Rights: Locals are demanding official ownership or formalization, not displacement.

Fear of Unrest: Critics warn that the plan could ignite public anger and instability.

Farey warned national leaders not to become complicit in what he termed "an injustice against vulnerable citizens." He further emphasized that any fallout from such evictions would be the sole responsibility of those orchestrating or approving the scheme.

"I urge the government leadership to avoid any act that could result in social conflict or unrest. Any consequences will lie squarely with those who choose to undermine the rights of the Somali people," he said.

MP Farey also sent a strong message to businesspeople, diaspora investors, and companies, advising them not to be misled by brokers or intermediaries offering parcels of land in the area.

"Do not waste your money or be deceived by failed schemes. This is public land with an existing community. Any illegal acquisition will end in loss and reputational damage," he warned.

This controversy follows a pattern of previous land disputes in Mogadishu, where various public spaces have reportedly been sold off by the government. In many cases, residents have been told to pay for formal ownership or risk losing their homes to other buyers.

The dispute over Siinay Market reflects a growing tension between the government's development policies and the rights of local communities. As concerns mount, calls are increasing for transparency, legal due process, and respect for historical land occupancy. Whether the government responds with dialogue or continues on its current path could shape the future of social trust in Somalia's urban centers.