South Africa: Fire Injures Six Initiates At Limpopo Mountain School

3 July 2025
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Nkhensani Mthombeni
  • Four boys and two men were rushed to hospital after a fire broke out at Bordeaux initiation school in Limpopo on Tuesday night.
  • MEC Basikopo Makamu says most initiates are recovering well, and inspections will be increased across the province.

A fire broke out at the Bordeaux initiation school in Limpopo on Tuesday night, leaving six initiates injured and in hospital.

The blaze started just before midnight at the mountain school near Tzaneen. Four of the injured are minors, and the other two are adults.

All six were taken to Dr C.N. Phatudi Hospital in Shiluvana Village on Wednesday morning.

The school's owner also suffered minor injuries while trying to put out the fire.

MEC for Traditional Affairs Basikopo Makamu visited the initiates in hospital. He later went to the school to check conditions and speak with staff and leaders.

Makamu told parents not to worry. "I have spoken to the doctors and most of the boys will be discharged in less than a week," he said. "But one case is still being discussed with specialists."

He said this is the first fire incident reported since the winter initiation season started on 21 June.

"This has pushed us to intensify inspections and ensure safety across all schools in the province," said Makamu.

