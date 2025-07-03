Egyptian Ambassador Meets Mozambican PM

Egyptian Ambassador Mohamed Faraghal paid a courtesy visit to Maria Levy, the newly appointed Prime Minister of Mozambique. He congratulated her on assuming office and conveyed greetings from Egyptian Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouli.

The meeting focused on reviewing the progress of bilateral relations and exploring ways to strengthen cooperation across various sectors, especially as the two countries mark 50 years of diplomatic relations this year.

Ambassador Faraghal highlighted recent virtual meetings held between ministries and private sector representatives from both nations, covering areas such as agriculture, irrigation, energy, gas, electricity, infrastructure, digital transformation, and transportation. He also announced upcoming Egyptian medical convoys to Mozambican hospitals and plans to expand specialized training programs.

Prime Minister Levy thanked the Egyptian government for its support of Mozambique's development efforts and job creation initiatives. She emphasized Egypt's potential to share its expertise, particularly in agriculture, energy, and fish farming, and expressed her readiness to facilitate and overcome any obstacles to bilateral cooperation.