Rwanda: Liberation Day - Rwandans Reflect On Progress, Opportunity, and Freedom

Thirty — Thirty-one years after the end of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi and the liberation of Rwanda, the meaning of Kwibohora goes far beyond parades and speeches. For many Rwandans, liberation is not just a moment in history--it's a daily experience.

It's found in classrooms where every child can learn without fear or discrimination. It's in the hands of farmers using smart technologies to boost their harvests, in hospitals that serve rural communities, and in businesses run confidently by women who once had no voice.

Across the country, ordinary citizens from all walks of life are sharing what liberation means to them--stories of dignity restored, opportunities unlocked, and futures reclaimed.

Ndangiza Madina, Member of Parliament

For MP Ndangiza Madina, Chairperson of the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP) Africa Region and head of Rwanda's Parliamentary Committee on Unity, Human Rights and the Fight Against Genocide, liberation is a turning point for women's empowerment.

"Liberation brought about leadership that values good governance, which laid the foundation for the advancement of women," she said.

Women's rights, she added, are no longer considered a favour but recognised as fundamental human rights.

Before 1994, women had limited opportunities and little voice in national affairs. Liberation ushered in deliberate reforms--starting with the Constitution, which guarantees equality and mandates women occupy at least 30% of decision-making roles.

Institutions such as the Ministry of Gender and Family Promotion, the Gender Monitoring Office, and the National Women's Council were established to mainstream gender equality.

"It's our role in Parliament to make laws that reflect gender balance and ensure their implementation," she said, noting the pivotal role of the Rwanda Women Parliamentary Forum in legislative review.

Women's economic empowerment has also grown. Many now access finance through SACCOs, ibimina (tontines), and commercial loans. She also credits the fight against gender-based violence (GBV) to post-liberation institutions like the Rwanda Investigation Bureau and One Stop Centres.

"Rwanda is the first country with a female-majority Parliament--over 63% in the Chamber of Deputies and more than 53% in the Senate," she said. Still, she acknowledged that women's representation in the private sector needs improvement.

Philbert Muhire, Healthcare Professional

For Philbert Muhire, Director General of Ruhengeri Referral Hospital and Chairperson of the Muganga SACCO Board, liberation means building sustainable health systems.

"Liberation was a step out of challenges toward systems that truly serve people," he said.

Although he was only 14 in 1994, he recalls the dire conditions. "There were no organised health services, and access to care was extremely limited."

Today, community health workers deliver essential services at the grassroots. Equipment and medical infrastructure have improved; CT scans, once rare, are now widespread.

Muhire also points to financial empowerment for health workers through Muganga SACCO, which provides low-interest loans for housing and other needs.

"Healthcare workers are now better equipped--and better supported," he said.

Nicodeme Hakizimana, Disability rights advocate

Nicodeme Hakizimana, Executive Director of OIPPA-Rwanda, which supports persons with albinism, says liberation brought inclusion and dignity.

"Liberation means equal opportunity for people with and without disabilities," he said.

He recalls a time when people with disabilities were isolated and overlooked in policy. That has changed.

"Inclusive education has empowered us, and essential services like prosthetics are now covered under community health insurance."

Today, people with disabilities are represented in Parliament and actively contribute to national development.

Aime Pierre Bahizi, Taxi-moto rider

Motorcycle taxi operator Aime Pierre Bahizi describes liberation as the restoration of security and freedom to earn a living.

"The government recognises our work. We operate without fear, and companies even offer us motorcycles through financing schemes," he said.

At 18 during the 1994 liberation, he remembers a time of fear and lost opportunity. "We were persecuted and denied education. Our only option was cattle herding."

Now, he supports a family of five. "I live with dignity. My business is stable, and I'm proud."

Jeannette Nyinawumuntu, Headteacher

For Jeannette Nyinawumuntu, Head teacher at Ecole Primaire Nyakarera in Ruhango, liberation is seen through equal access to education.

"Before 1994, many students--even those who passed exams--couldn't attend school due to poverty or discrimination," she said.

Now, all children can study, aided by the national school feeding programme. "Hungry students can't concentrate. The programme has changed everything--for children, teachers, and working parents."

She also highlights women's leadership. "I not only lead a school but also sit on the sector's advisory council."

Ignace Vuguziga, Artisan

In Ruhango District, 31-year-old artisan Ignace Vuguziga sees liberation as the freedom to work without fear.

"The liberation helped us work freely without anxiety about losing our products," he said.

He now runs a small leather business and supports two children who aren't his biological children.

"Even if I was an infant during liberation, I've grown up witnessing the country's progress."

Jean Claude Shirimpumu, Farmer

In Gicumbi District, pig farmer Jean Claude Shirimpumu, Chairperson of the Rwanda Pig Farmers' Association, says liberation brought innovation to agriculture.

"Before liberation, we used only traditional methods. Today, we use modern breeds and aim for export markets."

He praised post-liberation training programs, but noted that more needs to be done to link agriculture with new technologies.

Egidia Uwanyirigira, Farmer

Egidia Uwanyirigira, a resident of Gatsibo District says liberation restored dignity after losing everything during the Genocide against the Tutsi.

"After the Genocide, I was left with nothing," she said. "But thanks to the Girinka programme, I now own a cow."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The cow's manure boosted her farm's productivity: from three to 30 sacks of maize.

Improved seeds, fertilizer, and livestock have secured her family's food supply.

Divine Niyonsaba, Chairperson of Kayonza Women Farmers

In Kayonza District, Divine Niyonsaba leads a women's farming cooperative empowered through savings and loans.

"Liberation gave us the courage and knowledge to take control of our development," she said.

With support from microfinance, their maize yield rose from 30 to 40 tonnes. "We once feared borrowing. Now, we are financially independent."

Yves Iyaremye, events organiser

In Rubavu, 34-year-old Yves Iyaremye says liberation gave him the freedom to dream.

"Liberation means defeating the enemy that held you back," he said.

Now, he runs the Kivu Beach EXPO & Festival, which spans five districts along Lake Kivu and creates hundreds of jobs.

"This is all possible because of the peace and leadership we have today."

Aaron Munyampundu, disc jockey

Aaron Munyampundu, 32, a DJ in Gisenyi says Liberation is an ongoing celebration. "It gave us peace and an environment where we can work and grow."

He credits improved infrastructure and a thriving entertainment sector to liberation--and the security provided by Rwanda's security agencies.