South Africa: Powers and Privileges Committee Refers Mr Visvin Reddy's Matter to Parliamentary Disciplinary Committee

Powers and Privileges Committee Refers Mr Visvin Reddy's Matter to Parliamentary Disciplinary Committee

2 July 2025
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
- The Powers and Privileges Committee this afternoon resolved to refer the matter, at the request of the Speaker of the National Assembly (NA), relating to the conduct of Mr Visvin Reddy during the sitting of the 4 March 2025, to Parliament's Disciplinary Committee.

The committee agreed that although Mr Reddy's actions do not constitute contempt of Parliament as per Section 12 of the Powers, Privileges and Immunities of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act, his actions do constitute misconduct.

The matter was referred to the committee by the Speaker of the National Assembly in terms of rule 214 of the NA Rules. The committee will table its report to the NA for consideration.

The committee also considered another matter referred by the Speaker relating to the conduct of Mr Marlon Daniels on 2 April 2025. The committee resolved to proceed with a formal inquiry to determine, through oral evidence, whether Mr Daniels' actions constituted contempt of Parliament in terms of the Act and NA Rules.

