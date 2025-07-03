South Africa: Scopa Adopts Terms of Reference for Inquiry Into RAF Financial Matters

press release

Parliament, Tuesday, 1 July 2025 - The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) today adopted the terms of reference for the inquiry it has launched into evidence of and allegations of maladministration, financial impropriety and the misuse of public funds at the Road Accident Fund (RAF).

The inquiry will be a Member led process and will focus from the 2020/21 to 2024/25 financial years, however actions that happened before this period that might have an impact on current issues will be considered.

The terms of reference cover seven main areas and their financial implication:

Governance failures and ministerial and board oversight.

Financial management and compliance with the Public Finance Management Act and other legislation.

Procurement and supply chain management irregularities.

Legal and litigation expenditure.

Fraud, corruption, and whistle-blower reports

Automation and claims processing

Governance and human resource matters

The committee will call witnesses that include but are not limited to the RAF Board, past and present, RAF executives, whistleblowers, expert witnesses and directly affected or implicated stakeholders to testify under oath. Should anyone refuse to appear, SCOPA has the authority to subpoena them through the Powers, Privileges and Immunities of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act.

The inquiry will be conducted by the committee in terms of the rules of the National Assembly, however external legal and forensic experts may be brought in to support the enquiry as necessary.

While witnesses may consult their lawyers privately, legal representatives cannot speak during hearings. Requests for questions to other witnesses must be submitted in writing to the Chairperson of SCOPA.

Anyone directly affected by provisional findings can respond in writing before the final report is adopted. All submissions will be considered. Hearings will be open and broadcast on Parliament TV and social media where possible and evidence will be published on the Parliamentary website, unless legally confidential, to ensure public participation.

SCOPA Chairperson, Mr Songezo Zibi said, "As the terms of reference clearly state, the enquiry is an inquisitory rather than an adversarial process, designed to facilitate a heightened and more structured oversight process. It was necessitated by the myriads of allegations and information received by the committee in respect of alleged maladministration, financial impropriety and the misuse of public funds at the RAF. The inquiry is about uncovering the truth, holding the RAF accountable, and ensuring that public money serves its rightful purpose of supporting victims."

The committee aims to begin the inquiry in mid-September 2025, with the goal of completing by end of October 2025, however, these timelines may be adjusted if necessary. Meetings will take place in Cape Town's Parliamentary precinct or any other venue to be determined by the Chairperson. Hybrid or virtual sessions may be held to ensure broad participation. SCOPA may also issue interim reports or refer matters to law enforcement where appropriate during the course of its work.