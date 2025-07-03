South Africa: Eskom Strengthens System Against Fraudulent Tokens Generation

State power utility Eskom says it has taken several steps to strengthen its systems against potential threats related to the generation of fraudulent prepaid tokens.

In December 2024, the power utility disclosed, as part of its full-year 2024 financial results, a forensic report detailing the breach of its Online Vending System (OVS).

"The system was exploited to generate and distribute fraudulent prepaid electricity tokens, revealing critical vulnerabilities in both the physical and cybersecurity components of the utility's prepaid electricity infrastructure.

"In response, Eskom undertook a comprehensive review and intervention strategy aimed at mitigating these vulnerabilities and restoring system integrity," Eskom said in a statement.

Eskom Chief Technology and Information Officer, Len De Villiers, said the power utility has "successfully strengthened the protection of its current systems against potential threats".

"All system enhancements are managed through a robust Change Management process that spans all divisions, ensuring consistent oversight and control. These measures are part of Eskom's ongoing commitment to safeguarding operations and addressing identified vulnerabilities," De Villiers said.

The latest key actions implemented include:

Internal controls to deal with electricity theft have been implemented.

Measures to safeguard the system by reinforcing physical infrastructure and limiting both physical and digital access.

Enhanced monitoring capabilities to ensure transparency and timely reporting.

On-going collaboration with law enforcement agencies to support investigations and ensure accountability. As part of this process, internal employees who have been implicated have been placed on precautionary suspension pending further review.

Augmented in-house capabilities, supported by an external Information Technology (IT) firm tasked to better manage risks and safeguard operations.

Coordinated system upgrades through a structured change management process.

Regular reporting to the Eskom Board, which has maintained oversight throughout the remediation process.

Accelerated acquisition of a new. secure vending system, designed to replace the current OVS and prevent future incidents.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Eskom Group Chief Executive, Dan Marokane, said: "We are fully aware of the challenges that have emerged within the OVS environment, and we have taken clear steps to address them.

"Our focus is on restoring trust, strengthening our systems, and ensuring that our customers can rely on a secure and efficient service. This is not just a technical fix, it is part of a broader commitment to transparency, operational excellence and accountability."

Eskom, in conjunction with law enforcement, is investigating with the findings to be disclosed once complete.