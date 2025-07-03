Kenya: Midfielder Muguna Discloses the Secret to Police FC's League Win

1 July 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — Kenya Police FC midfielder Kenneth Muguna has disclosed that enhanced teamwork and togetherness was the biggest secret to the law enforcers' charge towards a first-ever FKF Premier League title.

Muguna, in an interview with Telecomasia.net, says that Burundian coach Etienne Ndayiragije brought unity into the team, when he came in at a time when the squad was in disarray and dangling in the lower half of the standings.

The former Tanzanian national team head coach turned things around for Police and by the turn of the new year were battling for the top slots, with the title now in their minds.

"Before the coach came, there was a lot going on at the club not just on the field but off it as well. There were so many issues which caused things to turn chaotic. But when the coach came in, the first thing he did was to try and bring unity and calmness in the team," Muguna told Telecomasia.

He added; "He tried to address some of the issues that were there and asked that we move on with a common goal. That is what was lacking before and slowly, we began to see changes in how we were playing and the results spoke for themselves."

Police edged out defending champions Gor Mahia to the title, winning it with one match to spare and holding them to a draw in the season finale.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.