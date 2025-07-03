Kenya: Midfielder Muguna Discloses the Secret to Police FC's League Win

Nairobi — Kenya Police FC midfielder Kenneth Muguna has disclosed that enhanced teamwork and togetherness was the biggest secret to the law enforcers' charge towards a first-ever FKF Premier League title.

Muguna, in an interview with Telecomasia.net, says that Burundian coach Etienne Ndayiragije brought unity into the team, when he came in at a time when the squad was in disarray and dangling in the lower half of the standings.

The former Tanzanian national team head coach turned things around for Police and by the turn of the new year were battling for the top slots, with the title now in their minds.

"Before the coach came, there was a lot going on at the club not just on the field but off it as well. There were so many issues which caused things to turn chaotic. But when the coach came in, the first thing he did was to try and bring unity and calmness in the team," Muguna told Telecomasia.

He added; "He tried to address some of the issues that were there and asked that we move on with a common goal. That is what was lacking before and slowly, we began to see changes in how we were playing and the results spoke for themselves."

Police edged out defending champions Gor Mahia to the title, winning it with one match to spare and holding them to a draw in the season finale.