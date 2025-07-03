Liberia: Bong County - Sen. Moye Donates L$400,000 to Support Disabled Community in Bong.

Senator Prince Moye of Bong County has donated LD 400,000 to the disabled community in his county, while urging men to take responsibility as fathers.

Gbarnga, Bong County, July 2, 2025--Sen. Moye made the comments during a special Father's Day celebration hosted by the Noble House Worship Center in Gbarnga, where Senator Moye delivered a stirring message centered on biblical principles and moral accountability.

Drawing from Luke 15:11-32, the parable of the prodigal son, Senator Moye emphasized the importance of embracing one's children, regardless of their mistakes, and highlighted the enduring role of a father's love in guiding a child back onto the right path.

"A good father always strives to meet the daily needs of his family," Senator Moye declared. "Too often, fathers distance themselves from their children out of shame or disappointment, but we must remember that many of these situations stem from a lack of proper guidance in their early years."

Senator Moye, who also serves as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ways, Means, Finance, and Development Planning, challenged the men of Noble House's Men's Department to lead by example, to be present in their families' lives, and to forgive where needed.

The service, which brought together hundreds of worshippers and community members, was described as inspiring and timely. Leaders of the Noble House Worship Center applauded the Senator's message, calling it a vital reminder of the need for moral leadership within the home and society at large.

In recognition of his outstanding public service and commitment to community development, Senator Moye was also honored with a "Certificate of Honor" by the Light House Assembly of God A.G. Church. The church praised his integrity, dedication to governance, and consistent engagement with the citizens of Bong County.

"Senator Moye has shown us what servant leadership truly means," one church leader remarked. "He continues to stand by his people--not just in words, but in action."

L$400,000 Donation to Support People Living With Disabilities

As part of his continued efforts to support marginalized groups, Senator Moye held an emergency meeting over the weekend with leaders of the People Living with Disabilities (PWDs) in Gbarnga. During the meeting, representatives shared key concerns, including:

Lack of access to education for children with disabilities, Inadequate mobility support and livelihood opportunities, social exclusion, and neglect from local development planning

In response, Senator Moye pledged and immediately donated L$400,000 to the disabled community. He committed to continuing his advocacy for inclusive policies that address the educational, health, and economic needs of PWDs across Bong County.

"No community should be left behind," Moye affirmed. "Our people living with disabilities are full of potential, and it is our responsibility to ensure they are supported and empowered."

Senator Moye's weekend engagements reflected his broader legislative vision--one rooted in equity, community development, and service. His message to fathers resonated with many who see him not only as a political leader but also as a moral voice for families in Bong County.

As Liberia grapples with social and economic challenges, voices like Senator Moye's are advocating for inclusive leadership that addresses the needs of both the able-bodied and the differently abled.

With his call for responsibility in fatherhood and his support for the disabled community, Senator Moye continues to shape a legacy of compassion, accountability, and active leadership. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.